Season 14 of PUBG Mobile has begun, bringing in a plethora of new content for players. It has brought in new skins, costumes and more in the game, and these cosmetics help users stand out from others during matches.

Apart from these additions, the IGN, or in-game name, also separates players from the crowd. PUBG Mobile provides users an option to change their names in the game, so they are always on the lookout for new monikers that they can use.

We list out the top 30 names for PUBG Mobile in Season 14.

PUBG Mobile: 30 cool names for Season 14

Players can use any of the names mentioned below, based on their preferences. Some might like these options, while others might not.

#1 🆃🆈🆁🅰🅽🅽🆈

#2 ⱤɆł₲₦

#3 H3LL

#4 𝕭𝖗𝖚𝖙𝖆𝖑

#5 🆂🅴🆅🅴🆁🅴

#6 sparK

#7 NΞXT

#8 R̶a̶d̶i̶o̶a̶c̶t̶i̶v̶e̶

#9 𝔗𝔢𝔯𝔯𝔬𝔯

#10 FLΛMΣ

#11 G3nius

#12 丂ㄩ卩尺乇爪乇

#13 Ez

#14 Ⓔⓜⓞⓙⓘ

#15 DΛRK

#16 ЯISΞ

#17 𝓕𝓪𝓽𝓪𝓵

#18 SHДDФЩ

#19 ΞCHФ

#20 ɪɢɴɪᴛᴇ

#21 𝖄𝖔𝖚𝖗𝕯𝖊𝖆𝖙𝖍

#22 Br3ak

#23 Ravage

#24 🆆🆁🅴🅲🅺🅴🅳

#25 sтαя

#26 DoomeD

#27 𝕍𝕚𝕂𝕥𝕠𝕣

#28 Ｅｔｅｒｎａｌ

#29 ғυncтιon

#30 tRy

How to change the name in PUBG Mobile

In order to incorporate these new names, players will have to change their existing names, for which they will require a rename card. Users have to follow the steps given down to change their names.

Step 1: Go to the inventory, which is present at the bottom of the screen, in PUBG Mobile.

Step 2: Press on the section below the ‘Emotes’ tab here.

Step 3: Find and click on the rename card, and then press the use button.

Step 4: A dialog box appears, where players have to input the new IGN.

Step 5: Press the ‘OK’ button after entering the desired name.

Following these steps should successfully change the IGN of players.

