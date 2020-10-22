PUBG Mobile has become very famous for its massive variety of weapons, ranging from pistols to sniper rifles. Sniper rifles have always been loved by players in all kinds of shooting games. Their capability to kill an opponent in just a single shot makes them almost overpowered, if used in the right manner.

One such sniper rifle in PUBG Mobile is the M24. It is available across all the maps in the game. In this article, we look at the top 5 best locations to potentially find the M24 sniper rifle in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: 5 best locations to find M24:

#1 Erangel 2.0 Map:

M24 sniper location in Erangel map (Image credits: CHETAN'S GAMEZZ YT)

Erangel 2.0 is the revamped version of the classic Erangel map from the very first edition of the game. In terms of dynamics, Erangel 2.0 is arguably the finest of all the maps, and is the most used one in the game. Here are the top 5 best locations to find yourself an M24 sniper rifle on the Erangel 2.0 map:

Sosnovka Military Base Pochinki Novorepnoye Mylta and Mylta Power Rozhok

#2 Sanhok Map:

Best locations to find M24 in Sanhok map

Sanhok is a 4x4km map in terms of size. Players can experience quick gunfights in the jungle-based theme that it offers the players. Here are the top 5 best locations to equip an M24 sniper rifle on the Sanhok map:

Bootcamp Paradise Resort Pai Nan Camp Alpha Docks

#3 Miramar Map:

Best locations to find M24 in Miramar (Image credits: PUBG Mobile tips and tricks.com)

Miramar is the best map for players who love to engage in mid and long-range gunfights. Snipers would certainly be at an advantage in the ridge to ridge battles that this map brings to the table. Here are the top 5 best locations to find an M24 sniper rifle on the Miramar map:

Pecado San Martin Hacienda Del Patron Chumacera El Pozo

#4 Vikendi Map:

Best locations to find M24 in Vikendi (Image credits: RHMC Gaming YT)

Vikendi is a snow-themed map in PUBG Mobile. This map has lots of small compounds that help teams to remain in cover even in relatively open areas. Here are the top 5 best locations to acquire an M24 sniper rifle on the Vikendi map:

Villa Cosmodrome Volnova Peshkova Krichas

