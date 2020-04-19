PUBG Mobile: 5 Facts that only Pro Players know

5 facts about PUBG Mobile that are known only to pro players.

Knowledge of these facts would give you an added advantage over other players.

​ PUBG Mobile. Source: BGR India



PUBG Mobile is the one of the most preferred smartphone games in the world. The game has excellent graphics, and has been developed with a good sense of realism and an appreciation of physics.

For aiming to shoot your enemies, you need to have a basic understanding of in-game physics. It is impossible to utilise the full potential of various weapons if you lack the basic in-game sense of the science used behind the game.

You may also like: Top 5 features in PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update.

5 Facts that only Pro Players know:

In PUBG Mobile, there are some facts about the game that are known only to pro players . Let us have a look at 5 such facts that would give you an added advantage over other players.

#1 Bullet Drop

.

KAR98 Bullet Drop (Source: Reddit)

If you are a sniper, then you must have wondered, “Why was it not a head-shot?”. PUBG is one of those rare games which takes physics very seriously. No doubt, this is the reason why your bullets, after travelling some distance, lower a bit and head-shots are missed. Good players keep this bullet trajectory feature in mind before aiming.

#2 Best Assault Rifle (AR)

.

Assault Rifle: Source: Zillion Gamer

When it comes to the best Assault Rifle in PUBG Mobile, it is undoubtedly the M762. This beast is the most potent weapon in the game.

With an incredible firing speed, the 7.62 mm bullets of the Assault Rifle pierces enemies' vests like a hot knife cuts butter. The only drawback of this weapon is its inability to perform in mid and long-range battles, which in turn reduces the efficacy of better weapon elements like vertical grip, compensator, etc.

Advertisement

#3 SMG in a Two-Wheeler

.

SMG in a two-wheeler. Source: Zillion Gamer

Unlike other weapons, you can use an SMG while traveling on the backseat of a bike. This fact is not known to most of the PUBG Mobile players.

One can use an SMG from any two-wheeler vehicle.

#4 The backside of a Buggy is bulletproof

.

Buggy. Source: YouTube

Enemies cannot hit you unless they destroy your vehicle.

Therefore, having a buggy in the game is a safe option. The buggy is not only a stationary vehicle, but also provides more reliability while traveling as its rear is bulletproof.

#5 Fire on the exposed parts of enemies who are hiding

.

PUBG: Source: PUBG Mobile Wiki

When an enemy is hiding inside a house, container, or any other building, but is partly visible, firing on the exposed visible part of your enemy will inflict damage on.

This is a simple yet amazing tip that helps many players knock down enemies who are hiding behind walls, buildings, or cars.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News and PUBG News.