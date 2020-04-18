PUBG Mobile: Best features in PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update

A list of 5 new features expected in the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update due to arrive in global servers on 24th April 2020.

The new features include a revamped map, that has already been released in the game's Chinese version.

​ PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update



PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update is going to be out soon. Its beta version has already been launched. The new update, which will bring in a lot of new features, will be of around 2GB size. The official release date for the new update is yet to be announced, but we can expect it to arrive around 24th April 2020.

The leaks have unveiled that there will be no Erangel 2.0 again in the 0.18.0 update. But the developers have added a revamped version of Miramar, a new Evoground mode, new features in training mode, and much more.

Top 5 features in PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update

Here are the top 5 features coming in PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update:

#5 Scope in Winchester 94

.

Win94

Win94 is a sniper rifle that can be found in Miramar. But the only drawback of this weapon is that it cannot be equipped with any scope.

Win94 will now come with a pre-attached 2.7x scope that will make it a more potent weapon. The damage inflicted by this gun is more than that of Kar98, which makes it a lethal weapon to use.

#4 New Character Andy

.

Character Andy

A new character, Andy, is added in the game that will have its own outfit set and emotes. Andy is a male character and will be effective in EvoGround mode except in TDM.

His ability is to increase the drawing and putting away speed of the guns to a certain extent. The speed of guns can be increased by levelling up the character to its highest level of 10.

#3 Jungle Adventure Mode

.

Jungle Adventure Mode

Jungle Adventure Mode is a limited time mode introduced in the Sanhok map.

A lot of hot air balloons have been added to the map where the players can hop and fly. This way, the players can spot theie enemies easily, and would also get to know the next location of their airdrop.

#2 Safety Scramble Mode

.

Safety Scramble Mode

Safety Scramble Mode is a new EvoGround mode that has been added in the game to counter the camping done by the players.

In this mode, an Inner Blue Circle has been added in the play zone that will not let players camp inside it as they will take damage equal to the damage inflicted by the next phase's Blue Zone.

The Safety Scramble Mode resembles the Bluehole Mode that was introduced in PUBG PC in PUBG Lab.

#1 Miramar 2.0

.

Miramar 2.0

Instead of releasing Erangel 2.0, PUBG Mobile added a new Miramar 2.0 map in the game, making some visual changes to the classic Miramar map.

It has already been released in Game for Peace, which is the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile.

New features like Racing Ramp, Golden Mirado, Vending Machine, and Water city are added to the new Miramar 2.0 map.

