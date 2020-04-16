PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update: Expected release date & leaks

The PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update will bring Miramar 2.0, Safety Scramble Mode and Jungle Adventure Guide Mode.

The Season 13 Royale Pass will be released after that on 13th May 2020.

Tencent Games is currently working on the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update, with the beta update having already been released.

The new version of the game will be bringing the Miramar 2.0 map, the Safety Scramble Mode, the Jungle Adventure Mode, and much more. The size of the latest PUBG Mobile update is expected to be around 2 GB, and will be released soon on the Google Play Store and the iOS store.

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Release Date:

The PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update is expected to be released around 24th April and will be adding a lot of new features.

Some players are confusing it with the update that added the Arctic Mode in the game, but it is important to note that the 0.18.0 PUBG Mobile Update will be released separately. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, there could be changes in the plan to roll out this new update.

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Leaks:

What's New:

Miramar 2.0: Instead of releasing Erangel 2.0, the developers have chosen to roll out Miramar 2.0, with some visual changes to the classic Miramar map like Racing Ramp, Golden Mirado, Vending Machine, and Water City.

Miramar 2.0

Safety Scramble Mode: A new Evoground Mode called the Safety Scramble Mode has been added in the 0.18.0 Beta Update. This mode is similar to the Bluehole Mode in PUBG PC that was introduced to counter camping.

Safety Scramble Mode

Jungle Adventure Guide Mode: A new adventure mode called the Jungle Adventure Guide Mode has been made available in the game and will be played on the Sanhok Map.

Other Improvements:

A new Results screen has been introduced in the game.

New achievements have been added in the achievements section.

Some adjustments have also been made in the in-game settings.

Along with this, the training mode has also been modified, and a new social function known as the Cheer Park has also been added in the game.

The Season 13 Royale Pass will be released after that, and the release date has been announced. The Season 13 Royale Pass will bring in a new character Andy, the Power Ranger Mythic Outfit, the Vector Skin, four new emotes, and much more.

