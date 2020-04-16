PUBG Mobile: How to get a free Cool Cat Outfit set?

PUBG Mobile has introduced a new outfit set in the game titled Cool Cat outfit, that attracted many players after its rollout. The Cool Cat outfit set will let a player dress in the form of a cat, and with its pointy nails, may be utilised to surprise unsuspecting enemies. Besides, the dress is also featured with a headset on the character's head.

This new outfit has been made available from the in-game shop section where the players can withdraw this particular outfit by opening the crates. Luckily, it is also possible to get the Cool Cat Outfit set in PUBG Mobile, without spending a single penny.

In this regard, players will have to follow some simple steps that are listed below:

Steps to get free Cool Cat outfit in PUBG Mobile

# 1: Visit https://midasbuy.com.

# 2: Register on the website by sharing your E-mail details

# 3: Link your PUBG Mobile account on the website.

# 4: Upon successful registration, the website will send the costume to your mailbox.

# 5: Open the mailbox in the game to receive your gift.

Cool Cat Outfit

After following the steps as mentioned above, players can collect their reward from the mail section, and can use the dress from the wardrobe. But it's important to remember that the reward will remain valid for only ten days from the claim date.

Moreover, there are very few chances to get a free, permanent outfit in the game. In most instances, the officials offer it only for a limited period.

In their most recent update, Tencent Games, introduced an exclusive mode in the game. The new "Cold Front Survival Mode" is based on the classic map Vikendi where players need to survive through cold waves. Various materials like branches, and Heaterpacks need to be collected to maintain body temperature when a severe storm hits.

