PUBG Mobile Cold Front Survival mode: Tips and Tricks to Win

Here are the 5 best tips and tricks to beat the PUBG Mobile Cold Front Survival Mode.

Tencent has added the new Cold Front Survival Mode in the latest PUBG Mobile update.

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

PUBG Mobile Cold Mode

In the latest patch update, popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile has added a brand new Cold Front Survival mode. Amid the lockdown, PUBG Mobile players were bored of playing the existing modes numerous times, and Tencent Games have answered their prayers with this new mode.

Related: All you need to know about the new PUBG Mobile Diamond Currency

The new Cold Front Survival Mode, where the players have to keep their body temperature warm when the cold wave storms hit them, is definitely fun to play. However, it's not that easy, as players also need to face off against their enemies, and the last one standing on the map will be the winner of the match.

As the mode has just been introduced in the game, players might face difficulties in the beginning. For them, here are some tips and tricks to dominate in the Cold Front Survival Mode.

Tips & Tricks to Win PUBG Mobile Cold Front Survival Mode:

#1 Use Drone to Spot Enemies

The drone is a new addition in the Vikendi map, through which the players can scout the area around them without being spotted.

Use the drones to locate the enemies around you, while shifting into the next zone. The drone will also give information on whether the path to the next zone is clear or not.

Flying Drone

#2 Hunt for Chickens

To survive the cold waves, players are required to keep their bodies warm.

In order to do so, hunt for chickens by roaming around the map, and roast them when the storm is about to reach you. By cooking and consuming chickens, players' body temperature will remain high, keeping them safe from the damage inflicted by the cold waves.

Advertisement

Chicken

#3 Use Heater Packs

When playing in a squad, scarcity of the resources is a highly likely scenario. In that case, chickens or other meals are not sufficient for the entire squad to survive throughout the match.

For this, heater packs, which heat up the body temperatures of all the players within a particular range, have been introduced. Moreover, heater packs provide heat for a longer time than branches and other materials.

Heater packs

#4 Analyse the Time

The timer under the minimap, through which players can get information about when the next cold wave is about to begin, plays a crucial role in this mode.

With the help of the timer, you can prepare yourself in advance and loot items before the storm hits you. In addition to this, you can also analyse the timings of the next circle on the map.

Map Timings

#5 Collect Branches

Farming branches early in the match is also a good practice because they increase the healing time of any flammable substance.

For instance, if you have been using campfire to remain safe from the cold wave, you can add branches to the campfire just before its about to diminish to increase its burning time. Branches usually spawn on the map just like the other items.

Branches

The Cold Front Survival mode can be played in the Vikendi map, which is only available in TPP (Third Person-Perspective) right now. To experience this new mode, it's mandatory to update the game to the latest version. We already have a guide which explains the steps to download the PUBG Mobile Cold Survival Update, and you can check out the below link:

How to Download PUBG Mobile Cold Front Survival mode update?

In addition to these tips and tricks, developers have also added a set of rules which needs to be followed while playing Cold Front Survival mode. Those rules can be found here.

Tencent Games is delivering frequent updates to PUBG Mobile, where the main objective of the developers is to maintain the hype for PUBG Mobile among its players. During the lockdown, immense growth has been observed in the number of downloads of the game on the official Google Play Store. The game has collected over 100 million downloads so far, and boasts of an overall rating of 4.3 stars.

Make sure to share this comprehensive guide with your PUBG Mobile friends and help them improve their gameplay!