PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the new Diamond Currency

From the Introduction to its purpose, everything can be found here about PUBG Mobile Diamonds.

Moreover, players can also collect free diamonds after reading this comprehensive guide

PUBG Mobile

Since the release of PUBG Mobile, we are all aware of the use of UC Cash in the game. Still, to recall its purpose, UC Cash is basically used in PUBG Mobile for opening crates, upgrading weapon skins and levelling up your vehicles. But aside from this, Tencent has introduced another new currency in the game which will probably surprise you.

In the current 0.18.0 beta version of PUBG Mobile, the developers have added various new features in the game, and along with this, the testers have also spotted a new Diamond currency in PUBG Mobile. After reading the name, the majority of the players will get confused, and a bunch of questions will arise in their mind.

Following this latest addition, this article will cover everything you need to know about PUBG Mobile's new Diamond currency, along with its uses and how to collect them.

Introduction to PUBG Mobile Diamond currency

Diamonds in PUBG Mobile are the new in-game currency which can be used for various purposes. When PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Beta update got released, a bunch of testers spotted it first while playing the training section. Unlike UC Cash, the diamonds can be collected for free by completing simple tasks and missions. Located in the top right corner, players can see the number of diamonds they have in their account.

Diamond Location

How to get free Diamonds in PUBG Mobile?

Players are required to complete a set of missions or tasks in PUBG Mobile to collect free diamonds in the game. For example, Stay in the Training section for at least 10 minutes to get 30x Diamonds. As mentioned earlier, it's very easy to get them for free, and players can earn as much they want without even spending a single buck.

Daily Challenges

As for now, players can see the list of missions in the Training tab by navigating to daily challenges tab. Afterwards, a particular amount of diamonds will be given upon the completion of respective tasks.

List of Missions

What is the use of Diamonds in PUBG Mobile?

The diamonds in PUBG Mobile can be used to ban certain items while opening the crate. For instance, there are ten different items available during the opening of the classic crate. Out of 10, there are four items which are already available in the user inventory or he doesn't want them out of the box.

In that case, with the help of diamonds, players can avoid unwanted items while opening the crate. However, the number of diamonds to spend will also increase with the number of things you want to ban.

Option to Ban items

The upcoming PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update will bring several new features and modes in the game. It includes Miramar 2.0 Map, Safety Scramble Mode and a bunch of other new additions. Refer to the article list below, to read the complete list of changes.

