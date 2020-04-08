PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Beta Update for Android: Download Link

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Beta version has been rolled out and the APK download link is live now.

Users can test out the Miramar 2.0 map , the Safety Scramble mode and a lot more.

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Beta Update

The Beta update for PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 is finally out, and now, users can test out the new features introduced in the latest update. With the release of the latest Beta update, several modifications have been brought into the game, including the Miramar 2.0 Map, Library Mode and Safety Scramble mode.

In the most recent announcement, the download link of the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Beta update APK has been revealed, and from now on, anyone can play in the beta server to experience these new changes.

Follow some simple steps listed below to install the latest PUBG Mobile Beta update on your Android smartphone.

Steps to Download and Install PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Beta Version APK:

Download link of PUBG Mobile Beta Update APK: https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android.html

Download the update file from the above link. Install the beta update version. Open the installed application and log in to Guest account. Enjoy the game.

Before installing it, make sure to check if your Android device meets the minimum system requirements. Moreover, around 4GB of free space is required to complete the installation process.

The PUBG Mobile staff team has advised their players to provide feedback regarding the bugs and glitches they face during the testing of 0.18.0 Beta update, as it will help them initiate bug fixes before the global release.