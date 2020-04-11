PUBG Mobile Season 13 release date officially announced

PUBG Mobile Season 13 will add new character Andy, Power Ranger Mythic Outfit, Vector Skin, and much more

A few days before the release of the new season, the game would roll out the 0.18.0 Beta Update.

Rabia

The PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Beta Update has been released and the developers have now started working on the Season 13 Royale Pass. The players have been eagerly waiting for the next season and their thirst has been quenched with the release date officially being announced.

As for the aforementioned update, it would be released just a few days before the Season 13 Royale Pass hits the global servers.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Release Date

PUBG Mobile Season 12 will end on 11th May 2020 and PUBG Mobile Season 13 will be released on 13th May 2020. After the Season 12 Royale Pass ends, the RP section will get locked and no one will be able to enter it until the Season 13 Royale Pass is made available.

Just like every season of PUBG Mobile, Season 13 will offer two versions of the Elite Pass. The Elite Upgrade Royale Pass is expected to cost around 600 UC and the Elite Upgrade Plus will cost around 1800 UC.

According to leaks, the PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass will also bring in a new character Andy, Power Ranger Mythic Outfit, Vector Skin, four new emotes and much more.

