PUBG Mobile: New Arctic Mode coming soon to PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 has added a bunch of new modes and features like Amusement Park Mode, New Airdrop Weapon: DBS and much more. The Royale Pass Season 12 has also been released in the game, and now the developers are working on a new Evoground mode, i.e. the Arctic Mode.

How to play Arctic Mode in PUBG Mobile

Arctic Mode will be based on Classic Mode gameplay where the arctic storms will appear periodically in Vikendi. Players will need to maintain and keep their body temperature high through various means; otherwise, their health will continuously decrease.

Ways to maintain body temperature:

Use a lighter to light a fire indoors and gather branches to add to the fire to increase the heating time.

Hunt chickens to acquire raw chicken and roast it on the fire, then consume the roast chicken to restore body temperature.

Use items such as the heater or heat packs.

Along with this, a bunch of other things will also be included in the mode to make it even more exciting:

Snowboards from the Winter Festival will also appear in this mode for players to enjoy snowboarding.

Added Drones that can scout the surrounding area, leading to new tactics.

The release date of the mode has not been announced yet, but it will be available soon as published by PUBG Mobile.