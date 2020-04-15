PUBG Update: How to Download PUBG Mobile Cold Front Survival mode update?

Here are the steps to download the PUBG Mobile update with the Cold Front Survival or Arctic mode.

The latest PUBG Mobile update is finally live and the new mode is ready to play.

PUBG Mobile Update

Tencent Games had announced earlier that the Cold Front Survival mode in PUBG Mobile will commence on 16th April. The latest PUBG Mobile update has finally arrived, and the new mode is ready to play in the game.

The newly released Cold Front Survival mode is also known as the Arctic mode, and the primary objective of the player is to survive the cold waves in the open areas of Vikendi. The last team to survive on the map will see the well-known victory message 'Winner Winner Chicken Dinner' displayed on their screen.

Surprisingly, developers didn't schedule any maintenance breaks to roll out the Cold Front Survival mode in this new PUBG Mobile Update.

Here are the steps to download the PUBG Mobile Cold Front Survival or Arctic Mode update.

How to Download PUBG Mobile Update Cold Front Survival Mode?

Open PUBG Mobile app in your mobile.

Login into the game, if you haven't already.

A popup message will appear to update the app.

Simply click on update.

Size of the update for android device is 400 MB and 550 MB for iOS devices. It may take up to 5-10 minutes to update the game, depending on your internet connection.

PUBG Mobile Arctic Mode update

The Cold Front Survival Mode will be based on the classic map Vikendi, where the players have to survive through cold storms by maintaining their body temperatures. In order to do this, players are required to collect flammable substance around the map and set them on fire if they are out in the open. However, if players are inside a house or any other building, the cold waves won't affect them.

Cold Mode

Regarding the new PUBG Mobile update, officials stated on various social media handles:

Things are getting a bit ... chilly here. Cold Front Survival is coming April 16! Band together to survive! Cold Front Survival is coming April 16.

PUBG Mobile officials also tweeted the following to encourage people to stay at home amidst the spread of the novel coronavirus.

