PUBG Mobile: 90 FPS supported devices

FPS or frame rate determines the smoothness of a game. Higher the FPS, the faster, smoother and better the game experience will be. On 6th August, OnePlus announced that they were teaming up with PUBG Mobile to provide gamers with an exclusive 90 FPS gaming experience until 7th September. However, not all devices from the brand will support this feature.

List of devices that support 90 FPS in PUBG Mobile

Currently, as a result of the partnership, players that own any of the following devices will be able to play PUBG Mobile at 90 FPS:

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

Many more devices are expected to run the game at 90 FPS. After the end of this exclusive period, all players having a device capable of playing the game at 90 FPS should be able to do so.

Which means Android phones like Google Pixel 4, Samsung Galaxy S20, Asus ROG Phone 2 and Realme X3 will have access to this higher framerate.

How to enable 90 FPS in PUBG Mobile

It is straightforward to enable this feature in the game. The users first have to set the screen refresh rate at 90Hz, which can easily be done by navigating through the phone’s display settings. After this is done, the steps below can be followed:

Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile and click on the Settings icon present on the bottom-right corner of the screen.

Press on the Settings icon present on the bottom right of the screen

Step 2: Press on the Graphics tab, and under the FPS option, select 90 FPS.

Select the 90 FPS option

This move to introduce 90 FPS to PUBG Mobile is revolutionary, and will take the battle royale experience to an entirely new level.