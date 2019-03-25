PUBG Mobile Addiction: New Report Says 20 Year Old Telangana Boy Didn't Die Due To Playing PUBG

PUBG Mobile

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile is currently is a hot topic in India. PUBG Mobile is famous in India in both a positive and negative way. PUBG Mobile addiction has caused the media and people to blame the game for many incidents that have occurred in the past few months. Recently, there was news by The Hans India regarding a 20-year-old Telangana boy, Sagar Yadav who died due to playing PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile for 45 days continuous.

According to the report by The Hans India,

Sagar Yadav suffered serious neck ache after he played the popular mobile game for over a month. He was taken to a hospital in Hyderabad following complaints of severe neck ache where he passed away while undergoing treatment. It was said in the report that the nerves around Sagar's neck were damaged completely as he played PUBG for a longer period of time, which ultimately lead to his demise.

While in a recent report by Times of India claims that the boy did not die of PUBG addiction,

The Telangana boy did not die due to PUBG addiction. Sagar Yadav was reportedly suffering from a serious infection for which he was undergoing treatment at Bristlecone Hospitals, Barkatpura.

The report further suggests that the video, that was shot by Sagar's friends and went viral online, had been shot in zest. He was in tremendous pain due to his infection and the video had been shot just to make him laugh. While he did receive treatment for his ailment after which he recovered from his condition, but he soon relapsed and was paralysed on the right side of the body. He passed away on Thursday afternoon. "He was suffering from a serious infection and was undergoing treatment. Sagar's unfortunate demise has absolutely no connection with PUBG or any other games he may not have been addicted to," Dr Kiran Raj told Hyderabad Times, as reported by TOI.

In one of my opinion article on PUBG addiction, I wrote that the game was blamed for everything whenever incidents happening to the people who play PUBG Mobile. The above case proves how wrong some of the media and people are. As suggested by PUBG developers we hope that there is a mutual understanding reached between the government and the devs. So, the ban can be removed which has been imposed on PUBG Mobile in some of the Indian cities.

