PUBG Mobile Ban In India: Opinion on Why Media is Targeting the Battle Royale Game

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile has proved to be one biggest mobile platform game with live player counts. PUBG Mobile is without a doubt an addicting game. Why it shouldn't be?, PUBG Mobile brings our favourite pc version of the game to the mobile platform. With a handheld device like a mobile phone, PUBG Mobile reached more players throughout the world. PUBG Mobile thrived in Asian countries like India. So, before I mention anything else have a look at some the points why people tend to play PUBG.

# PUBG Mobile is one of the best battle royale available.

# Availability of the game to a wide audience.

# PUBG Mobile is playable in low specs devices.

# PUBG Mobile is like other trends, which is why it's spreading at a high rate.

# PUBG Mobile plays mechanically well.

# PUBG Mobile is graphics a great, in regards that it's a mobile game.

# PUBG Mobile is a game available for free, which can be enjoyed with your friends.

# Players who don't have access to PUBG PC or couldn't play the game try PUBG Mobile.

The above few mentioned points are the reason people play PUBG Mobile. Meanwhile, there are plenty of more reasons though it's not worth mentioning all in this article. Games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota, etc. have had the same effect when they came out. There is still a huge no of Indian players who play these games day and night. People didn't pay interest to those topics.

Now coming to our topic why media tends to target PUBG Mobile and show the negative effects only, while the game has proved fruitful to many Indians. PUBG Mobile is a hot game, it has a huge Indian audience and online media websites thrives on Ads monetization.

Millions of Indian people play PUBG Mobile, also scrounging the internet for news regarding their favourite game. That's the reason they try to connect and promote PUBG Mobile related accidents.

A single game should not be targeted, just because PUBG Mobile is a big game it doesn't mean to promote negative content to raise views. This way nothing can be solved, people are addicted to the game and the developers have noted that.

In a recent statement released by the PUBG devs, they mentioned on finding a reasonable solution. PUBG Mobile should implement a playtime warning. If you are continuously playing the game for more than 2 hours it should show a warning. The game should be locked for 30 minutes or so, using this type of practices and methods will surely reduce the issues.

