PUBG Mobile: All about the new 0.15.0 update

Aarthi Venkatesh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 10 // 21 Sep 2019, 21:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PUBG Mobile

Tencent Games' PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile version is all set to put out the new 0.15.0 update and it would bring in a host of changes, as suggested by the beta version. The update is ought to bring in a lot of other new changes and additions and these are definitely exciting enough to look out for in PUBG Mobile's Royale Pass Season 9. Here is what's in store for players in the 0.15.0 update

The Payload mode

The Payload mode is a gaming mode under the Evogrounds section. The mode's gameplay is set in Erangel and has a lot of new features added to complement the altered environment. The mode has two new vehicles: the helicopter and the BRDM Vehicle alongside Vehicle Repair Kits to restore them at the incidence of any damage. The mode allows respawning at the Respawning Tower wherein squadmates could produce a dead player's ID and revive them back to life. The Payload mode also brings along new weapons including M3E1-A, MGL Grenade Launcher, RPG 7 and a Sawed-off Granade launcher. Click here to read everything you need to know about the Payload mode.

A description of the Payload Mode

Graffiti

The 0.15.0 update is also set to bring along graffiti stickers that could be redeemed in exchange of silver fragments. The Beta Testing Version currently displays three graffiti for now: The Helmet Graffiti, The Chicken Dinner Graffiti and The Jack-o'-Lantern Graffiti. There's no description added to these so, the community is yet to know the details about how many times a day one can spray these, how long will they be lasting, etc. However, one could notice a small spray can symbol beside the microphone, speaker and emote buttons on the interface.

The spray can button.

The Helmet Graffiti

The Chicken Dinner Graffiti

The Jack-o'-Lantern Graffiti Enter caption

A New Team Death Match Map?

The Beta version initially had a new Team Death Match (TDM) Map on the Beta Version. TDM is a gaming mode where players enjoy unlimited respawning and an endless supply of weapons, ammo, and attachments. This new TDM map was set in ancient Temple-like ruins with four major buildings with patches and passages in between that separate the two bases. The map seemed comparatively bigger than the existing Warehouse Map and thus, is capable of making the gameplay harder and more interesting. However, the map has now been taken down from the Beta Version.

Advertisement

The new TDM map

Stick with Sportskeeda for knowing the latest PUBG news.