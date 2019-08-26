×
PUBG Mobile All Stars Cup S1: Team X, Soul, IND 8Bit and other top squads to participate

Wasif
News
26 Aug 2019, 22:54 IST

PUBG Mobile All Stars Season 1
PUBG Mobile All Stars Season 1

The first season of the PUBG Mobile All Stars Cup will begin on Aug. 27. Forty top squads from not only India, but also Nepal will be participating. The tournament, managed by Offsider Esports and powered by PaiN RV and Dragon Streak has a prize pool of Rs. 30,000. Here is everything you need to know about it.

All the forty teams have received invites for the tournament. These forty teams will be divided into two groups of twenty teams each. The group stage will be held on Aug. 27 (Group A) and Aug. 28 (Group B). The squads will be playing three games against the teams in their group. The top ten teams, based on points, will qualify for the finals and have a chance of getting a share of the Rs. 30,000 prize pool.

The twenty teams from Group A are-

  1. Team X
  2. TeamIND
  3. Team 8Bit
  4. ETG Brawlers
  5. Megastars
  6. Mayhem Alpha
  7. Team KO
  8. Team Psyche
  9. Orange Rock
  10. Team Hype
  11. Signify
  12. AXOM
  13. S8UL
  14. Reckoning Esports
  15. Pain Esports
  16. RIP Official
  17. Death Squad
  18. SE4L Official
  19. U Mamba Esports
  20. Synergy Retribution

In group B, we have-

  1. Team SouL
  2. Team INS
  3. 8Bit Rampage
  4. Revenge Esports
  5. Team Dignity
  6. Entity Gaming
  7. God's Reign
  8. AKHP
  9. Rising Hydra
  10. Elementrixx
  11. Team Imperious
  12. Oriental Esports
  13. Newst
  14. MegaX
  15. Pain Legion
  16. Godlike Official
  17. Coming Soon
  18. The Crawlers
  19. Team GE
  20. Synergy Gaming

Anyone familiar with the PUBG Mobile esports ecosystem would recognize almost all these names.

The twenty squads which qualify from the group stage will then battle it out in the finals between Aug. 31 to Sept. 3. The scoring system followed will be the same as the PUBG Mobile India Tour. To learn about the scoring system used in the PMIT, click here.

Offsider Esports told Sportskeeda that the group stage as well as the finals will be played across the four maps and in both third-person (TPP) and first-person perspectives (FPP). This selection of perspectives and maps will be random and up to the organizers.

The Rs. 30,000 prize pool will be split among the top three teams as follows-

  1. Rs. 15,000
  2. Rs. 10,000
  3. Rs. 5,000
The games will be live streamed in Hindi and Tamil by PaiN FyXs and Raven Esports respectively. The link for the Hindi Stream can be found here while the Tamil one can be found here.


Tags:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Mobile
