PUBG Mobile All Stars Cup S1: Team X, Soul, IND 8Bit and other top squads to participate

Wasif FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 6 // 26 Aug 2019, 22:54 IST

The first season of the PUBG Mobile All Stars Cup will begin on Aug. 27. Forty top squads from not only India, but also Nepal will be participating. The tournament, managed by Offsider Esports and powered by PaiN RV and Dragon Streak has a prize pool of Rs. 30,000. Here is everything you need to know about it.

All the forty teams have received invites for the tournament. These forty teams will be divided into two groups of twenty teams each. The group stage will be held on Aug. 27 (Group A) and Aug. 28 (Group B). The squads will be playing three games against the teams in their group. The top ten teams, based on points, will qualify for the finals and have a chance of getting a share of the Rs. 30,000 prize pool.

The twenty teams from Group A are-

Team X TeamIND Team 8Bit ETG Brawlers Megastars Mayhem Alpha Team KO Team Psyche Orange Rock Team Hype Signify AXOM S8UL Reckoning Esports Pain Esports RIP Official Death Squad SE4L Official U Mamba Esports Synergy Retribution

In group B, we have-

Team SouL Team INS 8Bit Rampage Revenge Esports Team Dignity Entity Gaming God's Reign AKHP Rising Hydra Elementrixx Team Imperious Oriental Esports Newst MegaX Pain Legion Godlike Official Coming Soon The Crawlers Team GE Synergy Gaming

Anyone familiar with the PUBG Mobile esports ecosystem would recognize almost all these names.

The twenty squads which qualify from the group stage will then battle it out in the finals between Aug. 31 to Sept. 3. The scoring system followed will be the same as the PUBG Mobile India Tour. To learn about the scoring system used in the PMIT, click here.

Offsider Esports told Sportskeeda that the group stage as well as the finals will be played across the four maps and in both third-person (TPP) and first-person perspectives (FPP). This selection of perspectives and maps will be random and up to the organizers.

The Rs. 30,000 prize pool will be split among the top three teams as follows-

Rs. 15,000 Rs. 10,000 Rs. 5,000

The games will be live streamed in Hindi and Tamil by PaiN FyXs and Raven Esports respectively. The link for the Hindi Stream can be found here while the Tamil one can be found here.