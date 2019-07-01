PUBG News: Full Match Schedule, Selection Process and Scoring System of PMIT 2019 Explained

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News 33 // 01 Jul 2019, 18:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019

Finally, the registration of PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 has begun on their official website. PUBG Mobile has also tweeted recently regrading this:

Registration Link - https://t.co/Gd7Dm81oEg



The OPPO X PUBG MOBILE India Tour (#PMIT) 🔥Register your SQUAD in any of your favorite city to stand a chance to win a mega prize-pool of INR 1.5 CRORE and ultimate bragging rights! @oppomobileindia #PUBGMXOPPO #PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/8nGK9TPYHz — PUBG MOBILE INDIA (@PUBGMOBILE_IN) July 1, 2019

The tournament have regional finals in the 4 big cities which are Jaipur, Guwahati, Pune, Vizag. To know how to register in the PUBG Mobile India Tournament, refer to the article listed below:

PUBG News: How to Register in PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 (PMIT)? Ultimate Guide

Apart from the registration, the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 schedule was also revealed yesterday. In this article you will find full schedule detail of the PMIT 2019. But before this let's have a quick look that how selection process will work?

Selection process of PMIT 2019

There are total of 4 groups in this tournament. Group A, Group B, Group C, Group D. The top 500 teams from every group will qualify for the next level. After that only 20 teams will proceed for Grand Finals. The top 4 teams from every group will earn a direct entry to grand finale where as the remaining 4 teams will enter through wildcard entry from each group. Now let's talk about the schedule of every group of PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019.

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Schedule (Group Wise)

PMIT 2019 Schedule

Scoring System of PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019

The scoring system of this series is something different from the PMCO Regional Finals. In this, scoring rules and points have been changed. Remember, the system that is explained below is only applicable for Grand Finals matches. The details are listed below:

Total Score = Kill Points + Position Score

Each kill will award 1 point to the squad.

Higher the position, more the points will be rewarded.

Advertisement

Position Score

First Position = 25 Points Second Position = 20 Points Third Position = 18 Points Fourth Position = 16 Points Fifth Position = 14 Points Sixth Position = 13 Points Seventh Position = 12 Points Eight Position = 11 Points Ninth Position = 10 Points Tenth Position = 9 Points Eleventh Position = 8 Points Twelfth Position = 7 Points Thirteenth Position = 6 Points Fourteenth Position = 5 Points Fifteenth Position = 4 Points Sixteenth Position = 3 Points Seventeenth Position =2 Points Eighteenth Position = 1 Points Nineteenth Position = 0 Points Twentieth Position = 0 Points

So here is the each and every detail of the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019. Also share this article with your friends who want to know the details of PMIT 2019.

Stick to Sportskeeda for latest Video Game News

Also Read:

PUBG Lite Official Release Date in India Announced; Steps on How to Download PUBG Lite?