PUBG News: Full Match Schedule, Selection Process and Scoring System of PMIT 2019 Explained
Finally, the registration of PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 has begun on their official website. PUBG Mobile has also tweeted recently regrading this:
The tournament have regional finals in the 4 big cities which are Jaipur, Guwahati, Pune, Vizag. To know how to register in the PUBG Mobile India Tournament, refer to the article listed below:
Apart from the registration, the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 schedule was also revealed yesterday. In this article you will find full schedule detail of the PMIT 2019. But before this let's have a quick look that how selection process will work?
Selection process of PMIT 2019
There are total of 4 groups in this tournament. Group A, Group B, Group C, Group D. The top 500 teams from every group will qualify for the next level. After that only 20 teams will proceed for Grand Finals. The top 4 teams from every group will earn a direct entry to grand finale where as the remaining 4 teams will enter through wildcard entry from each group. Now let's talk about the schedule of every group of PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019.
PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Schedule (Group Wise)
Scoring System of PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019
The scoring system of this series is something different from the PMCO Regional Finals. In this, scoring rules and points have been changed. Remember, the system that is explained below is only applicable for Grand Finals matches. The details are listed below:
- Total Score = Kill Points + Position Score
- Each kill will award 1 point to the squad.
- Higher the position, more the points will be rewarded.
Position Score
- First Position = 25 Points
- Second Position = 20 Points
- Third Position = 18 Points
- Fourth Position = 16 Points
- Fifth Position = 14 Points
- Sixth Position = 13 Points
- Seventh Position = 12 Points
- Eight Position = 11 Points
- Ninth Position = 10 Points
- Tenth Position = 9 Points
- Eleventh Position = 8 Points
- Twelfth Position = 7 Points
- Thirteenth Position = 6 Points
- Fourteenth Position = 5 Points
- Fifteenth Position = 4 Points
- Sixteenth Position = 3 Points
- Seventeenth Position =2 Points
- Eighteenth Position = 1 Points
- Nineteenth Position = 0 Points
- Twentieth Position = 0 Points
