×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PUBG News: Full Match Schedule, Selection Process and Scoring System of PMIT 2019 Explained

Tarun Sayal
ANALYST
News
33   //    01 Jul 2019, 18:05 IST

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019
PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019

Finally, the registration of PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 has begun on their official website. PUBG Mobile has also tweeted recently regrading this:

The tournament have regional finals in the 4 big cities which are Jaipur, Guwahati, Pune, Vizag. To know how to register in the PUBG Mobile India Tournament, refer to the article listed below:

PUBG News: How to Register in PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 (PMIT)? Ultimate Guide

Apart from the registration, the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 schedule was also revealed yesterday. In this article you will find full schedule detail of the PMIT 2019. But before this let's have a quick look that how selection process will work?

Selection process of PMIT 2019

There are total of 4 groups in this tournament. Group A, Group B, Group C, Group D. The top 500 teams from every group will qualify for the next level. After that only 20 teams will proceed for Grand Finals. The top 4 teams from every group will earn a direct entry to grand finale where as the remaining 4 teams will enter through wildcard entry from each group. Now let's talk about the schedule of every group of PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019.

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Schedule (Group Wise)

PMIT 2019 Schedule
PMIT 2019 Schedule

Scoring System of PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019

The scoring system of this series is something different from the PMCO Regional Finals. In this, scoring rules and points have been changed. Remember, the system that is explained below is only applicable for Grand Finals matches. The details are listed below:

  • Total Score = Kill Points + Position Score
  • Each kill will award 1 point to the squad.
  • Higher the position, more the points will be rewarded.
Advertisement

Position Score

  1. First Position = 25 Points
  2. Second Position = 20 Points
  3. Third Position = 18 Points
  4. Fourth Position = 16 Points
  5. Fifth Position = 14 Points
  6. Sixth Position = 13 Points
  7. Seventh Position = 12 Points
  8. Eight Position = 11 Points
  9. Ninth Position = 10 Points
  10. Tenth Position = 9 Points
  11. Eleventh Position = 8 Points
  12. Twelfth Position = 7 Points
  13. Thirteenth Position = 6 Points
  14. Fourteenth Position = 5 Points
  15. Fifteenth Position = 4 Points
  16. Sixteenth Position = 3 Points
  17. Seventeenth Position =2 Points
  18. Eighteenth Position = 1 Points
  19. Nineteenth Position = 0 Points
  20. Twentieth Position = 0 Points

So here is the each and every detail of the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019. Also share this article with your friends who want to know the details of PMIT 2019.

Stick to Sportskeeda for latest Video Game News

Also Read:

PUBG Lite Official Release Date in India Announced; Steps on How to Download PUBG Lite?


Tags:
PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Mobile PUBG Guide
Advertisement
PUBG News: Tencent Games and PUBG Corp. announce PUBG MOBILE India Tour 2019 
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: How to Register in PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 (PMIT)? Ultimate Guide
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Introduces India's Biggest Tournament #PMIT; 2 Cities Revealed So Far
RELATED STORY
PMCO 2019 North America Regional Finals Day 1 Full Match Schedule
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: Team Spacestation Gaming Wins PMCO 2019 North America And Qualifies For Global Finals in Berlin
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PMCO 2019 North America Regional Finals Full Match Schedule And Teams Revealed 
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile India Series 2019: Participation Criteria & Format Explained
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Mobile: COD Mobile Ranking System Explained; Ultimate Guide
RELATED STORY
PMCO 2019 India Regional Finals Day 2 Full Match Schedule
RELATED STORY
PUBG: 5 Important things you need to know about PUBG Emulator
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us