PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019 Day 3 results and overall standings; Zero Degree hold #1 spot

PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019

The third day of Mastery Scrims of PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019 is over and the top two teams of the day, i.e. Zero Degree and Fnatic both had 70 points but Zero Degree topped the leaderboard as they had more kills than Fnatic.

Zero Degree topped the overall points table of the Mastery Scrims with three chicken dinners and 192 points. Seven Seas and Fnatic followed them with 172 and 168 points, respectively. The guest team Portal Esports from Pakistan played quite well and pocketed 42 points with 11 kills.

Here are the overall standings after the third day of PMAS Mastery Scrims 2019.

PMAS Mastery Scrims 2019 Day 3 overall standings

#1 Zero Degree- 192 points (77 kills)

#2 Seven Seas- 172 points (61 kills)

#3 Fnatic- 168 points (63 kills)

#4 Etg.Brawlers- 165 points (79 kills)

#5 ORB Official- 165 points (65 kills)

#6 Godlike- 158 point (65 kills)

#7 Hydra- 134 points (46 kills)

#8 Team Insidious- 125 points (56 kills)

#9 TeamIND- 121 points (39 kills)

#10 Team iNSANE- 120 points (45 kills)

#11 Orange Rock- 117 points (58 kills)

#12 Team Mayhem- 108 points (39 kills)

#13 SynerGE- 105 points (42 kills)

#14 8Bit- 90 points (38 kills)

#15 God's Reign- 47 points (26 kills)

