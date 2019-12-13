PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019 Day 5 results and overall standings; Fnatic holds #1 rank

PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019

The fifth day of the PUBG Mobile All-Stars 2019 is over and all the games were very intense. Fnatic finished first with a total of 309 points on the leaderboard. Team Mercenaries was the guest team from Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the #2 and #3 rank has been secured by ETG Brawlers and Seven Seas, respectively after the closing of Day 5. Here are the overall standings of PMAS 2019 after day five.

PMAS Mastery Scrims 2019 Day 5 overall standings

#1 Fnatic- 309 points (102 kills)

#2 ETG Brawlers- 279 points (125 kills)

#3 Seven Seas- 266 points (97 kills)

#4 Zero Degree- 258 points (105 kills)

#5 ORB Official- 256 points (101 kills)

#6 Team IND- 251 point (77 kills)

#7 Godlike- 250 points (108 kills)

#8 Team Mayhem- 233 points (90 kills)

#9 Team Insidious- 230 points (103 kills)

#10 Team Hydra- 214 points (81 kills)

#11 Orange Rock- 190 points (103 kills)

#12 Team iNSANE- 181 points (65 kills)

#13 SynerGE- 161 points (70 kills)

#14 8Bit- 142 points (60 kills)

#15 God's Reign- 88 points (45 kills)

