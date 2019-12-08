PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019 schedule announced; grab free tickets for Grand Finals

PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019

PUBG Mobile has recently revealed its upcoming tournament, 'PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019'. PUBG fans will get ready to witness a lot of breathtaking action over the next couple of weeks. The competition will begin on the 9th of December and the officials have announced the full schedule.

The first stage will go on for seven days, and a total of five matches will be played each day. The broadcast of the tournament will begin at 5 PM IST on the official PUBG Mobile India YouTube channel.

Here's the full schedule of the tournament listed by PUBG Mobile India.

PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019 Schedule

Mastery Scrims: 9-15 December 2019

Match 1: 5 PM IST

Match 2: 6 PM IST

Match 3: 7 PM IST

Match 4: 8 PM IST

Match 5: 9 PM IST

Grand Finals Venue: Hitex Exhibition Center, Hall 1, HICC Convention Centre, Hitech-city, Hyderabad

A total of 16-star teams of India will compete in the tournament for a glorious trophy and a prize pool of ₹50,00,000. Those who want to watch the tournament live and cheer for their favorite team can visit the venue mentioned above, and the registration is free.

Click Here to book your seats for the grand finals.

