PUBG Mobile: Amazon Prime members to get free prime loot and streaming access

The Infiltrator Set from the PUBG Mobile X Amazon Prime partnership (Image: PUBG Mobile, Twitter)

Tencent Games' PUBG Mobile has now entered into a partnership with Amazon Prime to offer exclusive amenities to players. Amazon, which owns popular video game streaming platform, Twitch, has now announced a new set of perks for its Prime members. PUBG Mobile players who have a Prime subscription will now be able to claim exclusive PUBG Mobile in-game content and the Amazon Prime loot.

Prefer gaming on your 📱? We got you. Starting today Prime members can claim exclusive @PUBGMOBILE in-game content starting with the Infiltrator Set.



Learn more at --> https://t.co/ukaE7Efo10 pic.twitter.com/Rr9ZKU5ccJ — Twitch Prime (@TwitchPrime) September 20, 2019

The first item to be made available for claim by PUBG Mobile-playing Prime members is the new Infiltrator Set. The set is a classy back and red colour-themed bundle which consists of a parachute skin, a complete costume set including shoes, trousers, shirt, hood and a mask along with a Kar98 gun skin. According to PUBG Mobile's official Tweet on September 21, 2019, Prime members will be allowed to claim a new item at the Event Center once in two weeks, until they aquire the entire infiltrator set "and more."

PUBG MOBILE and Amazon Prime are teaming up to bring you exclusive Amazon Prime loot. Every two weeks Amazon Prime Members in participating regions will be able to claim a new item in the Event Center until you have the complete Infiltrator set and more! @TwitchPrime #TwitchPrime pic.twitter.com/K3fweqmgGc — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) September 20, 2019

The first item from the infiltrator set is now open for the PUBG Mobile-playing Prime members to claim. The item is the mysterious Infiltrator Mask. PUBG Mobile officially announced the arrival of the first item from their new partnership through their Twitter post.

The Infiltrator Mask from the PUBG Mobile X Amazon Prime partnership (Image: PUBG Mobile, Twitter)

Popular competitive PUBG Mobile players including SouL's 'MortaL' Naman Gupta and 8bit's 'Thug' Animesh had posted stories on their official Instagram handles from Prime's office indicating that something new was coming up. These players are also regular streamers who stream PUBG Mobile content on YouTube and MortaL had just reached a milestone of garnering 3 million followers on YouTube.

Although there has been no official announcement apropos of this collaboration, it could be speculated that Amazon Prime might be planning to direct the stream-watching crowd in India from YouTube to its streaming platform.

SouL MortaL and 8Bit Thug (Image: 8Bit Thug's Instagram)

