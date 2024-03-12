PUBG Mobile Anniversary Crate event: How to get the Fool set and more

Tencent Games has released a new PUBG Mobile Anniversary Crate event, which introduces a plethora of content to the title, including various Legendary and Mythic collectibles. Considering the value of the crate's items, they aren't something you should miss out on if you are willing to invest UCs in an in-game collectible.

This article discusses everything you need to know about this new event, its exclusives, and how to obtain them.

PUBG Mobile Anniversary Crate event explored

The new PUBG Mobile Anniversary Crate offers the following Mythic items:

Advanced Supplies Selection crate

Anniversary Mirado Darcia skin

Anniversary set

Anniversary headgear

The Fool set

The Fool mask

Fluorescent Jester set

Fluorescent Jester mask

Fluorescent Jesterette set

Fluorescent Jesterette mask

Fluorescent Jesterette backpack

Red Bowtie set

Red Bowtie headgear

Dawn Goddess set

Twilight Goddess set

Here are the Legendary items that the crate offers:

The Fool M416 skin (upgradable)

Drop the Bass SCAR-L skin (upgradable)

Break Pad pan skin (upgradable)

Rainbow Stinger UMP45 skin (upgradable)

Anniversary UMP45 skin

Anniversary pan skin

The Fool sidecar motorcycle skin

Fluorescent Jesterette motorbike

Wings of Dawn backpack

Wings of Fantasy backpack

Besides all these items, the crate also offers other low-end collectibles, such as Development Materials, Paints, The Fool parachute skin, and Parachute trails.

How to obtain the PUBG Mobile Anniversary crate event items

To obtain the aforementioned items, including the Fool set, you must perform crate openings that require 30 UCs for a single draw. These draws work like spins that randomly select a crate's item as your reward. You can also open 10 crates at once at a discounted rate of 540 UCs.

If you get unlucky and end up exhausting your UCs without unlocking any exclusives, don't worry; the event offers guaranteed rewards for a certain number of failed openings.

How to upgrade weapon skins obtained from the PUBG Mobile Anniversary crate

Upgrading the weapons obtained from the PUBG Mobile Anniversary crate event requires a certain amount of Development Materials and Paint, which you can collect from crate openings.

Note that the required amount progressively increases as you level up the weapon skin. Each level yields a special attribute, such as elimination effect, on-hit effect, elimination broadcast effect, and enhanced appearance.

How to get free UCs for the PUBG Mobile Anniversary crate event

Collect Play Points (Image via Google Play Store)

You can collect Play Points on the Google Play Store and cash them out or redeem them in the form of PUBG Mobile UCs.

To collect Play Points, you must complete the tasks that the digital store assigns. These tasks include installing an application and using it for a few days. Eventually, you must write a review based on your experience with the application.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised to refrain from playing the game and, instead, play its India-exclusive and legal variant, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).