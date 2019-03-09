×
PUBG Mobile Anniversary: Developers set to provide new content to celebrate

Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
News
103   //    09 Mar 2019, 05:13 IST

PUBG Mobile
PUBG Mobile

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile will celebrate its first birthday on March 19 and the battle royale game changed the entire meaning of mobile platform with regards to gaming.

PUBG has managed to show game developers worldwide that the mobile platform cannot be taken lightly, being a lucrative market which they themselves took advantage of. The game received three awards in the Google Play Awards last year and not only that, it also became the number one game in the app stores. Concurrently, millions of players are on the game.

To celebrate its anniversary, we saw the inclusion of a new exclusive lobby theme with fresh background music added. It also got some new items and skins, alongside a platinum coupon. All of these additions can be bought in-game in the discounted corner of the in-game shop. Other than that though, we might get to see more anniversary-exclusive items or an event integrated in the coming days.

In a recent Tweet by the mobile's official account, they said:

The use of "celebration" suggests we'll see some sort of event based on PUBG's first anniversary, having already seen just how much the developers have supported the game to date. Also, the recent update saw the inclusion of a new game mode, known as Zombie Mode. There's a chance the anniversary may have stored a new event for players to get their hands on soon.

PUBG Mobile has also revealed a new Esports tournament "Club Open 2019", where crews across the world are set to fight to earn a share of the huge prize pool of $million USD. Tournament details are mentioned down below:

What do you think, will we get new content to celebrate the mobile game's anniversary? Comment down below and make sure you follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News!

Topics you might be interested in:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Update PUBG Mobile
Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
Hey there its Hritwik Raj , CEO and Founder of Otaku Sama - theAnimeBlog , A computer science student , an otaku by heart.
