PUBG Mobile: Another feature of Call of Duty to be added to the upcoming 0.16.5 update

Published Jan 04, 2020

Jan 04, 2020

Picture Source: Quint

The PUBG Mobile and its sibling Call of Duty (COD) have one thing in common - their developer. The games are designed and developed by Tencent Corporation. Not just that they have a common developer, but, the games share many key features in their designing.

The PUBG Mobile has some features like the addition of copper, loadout before the deathmatch, and the deathmatch, which are quite a similar to the ones one can find in Call of Duty Mobile. Along with it, there has been news circulating regarding the addition of drones in PUBG Mobile.

Another news, as confirmed by developers, is the Domination mode from the Call of Duty Mobile. The mode is currently being under testing in the beta version 0.16.5 which is now easily available on the web.

"It would be interesting to see how PUBG Mobile fans react to the same. A positive is expected from the users' perspective", said one of the officials at Tencent.

About Domination Mode

The domination will take place in the new map Town and will have gameplay somewhat similar to what we have seen in the Call of Duty Mobile. That means, there would a fight for base areas A, B, and C, where the players, divided into two teams (4 each) will fight and defend their respective areas without getting killed.

A look at domination mode gameplay in COD: