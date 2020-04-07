PUBG Update: How to Download PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Beta Update

A step-by-step guide to download and install PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Beta APK.

The beta update has introduced new Miramar 2.0 map and other latest additions in the game

PUBG Mobile

The wait for the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Beta update is finally over as Tencent Games has officially released the same. The beta update released on the 7th of April. The latest update features a lot of new things to try out before the global release. Miramar 2.0 map, which is the main highlight of the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 version, is also live in the beta server. In addition, there are many new locations to explore in the newly added map.

For the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update, anyone can install the game and play it on the beta servers. Exclusive in-game items await the users as rewards. Like the previous PUGB Mobile updates, the beta testing will be underway for about a month, before the update hits global servers. According to some rumours, the upcoming Season 13 is also expected to release with PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 version.

This article explains the steps to download PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 beta update.

Steps to download PUBG Mobile Update 0.18.0 Beta Version:

The players will have to download the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Beta update APK file from the links listed below:

Download Link for Android: Link will be added soon for Android.

Download Link for iOS: https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download.html.

After downloading the APK file, follow the steps given below:

# 1: Open the Download folder in File Manager in your device

# 2: Locate the downloaded PUBG Beta APK file.

# 3: Open it and hit on the install button.

# 4: Allow installation of unknown sources by navigating to settings>safety, and privacy> Install apps from Unknown Sources.

# 5: Once the installation gets done, open the PUBG Mobile Beta application.

# 6: Log in to a new Guest account and play the game.

Update Announcement

The size of the beta update is around 2.5GB for both Android and iOS devices. Moreover, there's no need to uninstall the standard version of PUBG Mobile to test the beta version.

In the case of the error "Problem parsing package," consider re-downloading the update file and installing it again.