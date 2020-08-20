PUBG Mobile: APL Invitational Season 1 Day 1 overall standings

The first day of the APL Invitational Season 1 concluded with 8bit topping the points table. The PUBG Mobile event started today, i.e., 20th August, and will go on till 23rd August. Twenty invited teams will battle it out over four days, and only one of them will emerge as the winner.
Day 1 started with fan favourites, Team Soul, winning the first match of Erangel with three kills, followed by Team Insane in second with eight frags.
Team 8bit won the second match of Miramar with eight kills, while Marcos Gaming took ten kills. Hail Esports won the third match of Vikendi with two kills. Optimum Esports took 19 kills in this match, whereas Nova Godlike took 11 frags.
The final match of the day, in Sanhok, was won by Team X Spark with three kills, while Fnatic notched 14 kills.
At the end of Day 1 of the PUBG Mobile APL Invitational Season 1, Team 8bit is leading with 57 points, having claimed 22 kills. Optimum Esports (51) is second, and Team X Spark third, with 51 points.
Overall standings after Day 1 of the PUBG Mobile APL Invitational Season 1
1. 8bit - 57 points
2. Optimum Esports - 51 points
3. Team X Spark - 51 points
4. Fnatic - 49 points
5. Nova Godlike - 45 points
6. Orange Rock - 44 points
7. Insane - 43 points
8. Initiative Esports - 42 points
9. Team Tamilas - 41 points
10. Umumba Esports - 39 points
11. Hail - 39 points
12. Soul - 36 points
13. TSM Entity - 33 points
14. Marcos Gaming - 32 points
15. Galaxy Racer Celtz - 23 points
16. Crawlers - 23 points
17. APL Esports - 23 points
18. Megastars - 17 points
19. Element Esports - 16 points
20. Legstump - 9 points
Day 2 Schedule of the PUBG Movile APL Invitational Season 1
Match 1: ERANGEL - 2:00PM
Match 2: MIRAMAR - 2:50PM
Match 3: VIKENDI - 3:30PM
Match 4: SANHOK - 4:15PM
Match 5: VIEWER'S MATCH - 5:00 PM
PUBG Mobile APL Invitational Season 1 prize pool distribution
Total prize pool: 1,00,000 INR
- 1st place - 50,000 INR
- 2nd place - 25,000 INR
- 3rd place - 15,000 INR
- Team with the most chicken dinners - 10,000 INR