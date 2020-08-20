PUBG Mobile: APL Invitational Season 1 Day 1 overall standings

The first day of the APL Invitational Season 1 concluded with 8bit topping the points table. The PUBG Mobile event started today, i.e., 20th August, and will go on till 23rd August. Twenty invited teams will battle it out over four days, and only one of them will emerge as the winner.

Day 1 started with fan favourites, Team Soul, winning the first match of Erangel with three kills, followed by Team Insane in second with eight frags.

Team 8bit won the second match of Miramar with eight kills, while Marcos Gaming took ten kills. Hail Esports won the third match of Vikendi with two kills. Optimum Esports took 19 kills in this match, whereas Nova Godlike took 11 frags.

The final match of the day, in Sanhok, was won by Team X Spark with three kills, while Fnatic notched 14 kills.

At the end of Day 1 of the PUBG Mobile APL Invitational Season 1, Team 8bit is leading with 57 points, having claimed 22 kills. Optimum Esports (51) is second, and Team X Spark third, with 51 points.

Overall standings after Day 1 of the PUBG Mobile APL Invitational Season 1

1. 8bit - 57 points

2. Optimum Esports - 51 points

3. Team X Spark - 51 points

Advertisement

4. Fnatic - 49 points

5. Nova Godlike - 45 points

6. Orange Rock - 44 points

7. Insane - 43 points

8. Initiative Esports - 42 points

9. Team Tamilas - 41 points

10. Umumba Esports - 39 points

11. Hail - 39 points

12. Soul - 36 points

13. TSM Entity - 33 points

14. Marcos Gaming - 32 points

15. Galaxy Racer Celtz - 23 points

16. Crawlers - 23 points

17. APL Esports - 23 points

18. Megastars - 17 points

19. Element Esports - 16 points

20. Legstump - 9 points

Day 2 Schedule of the PUBG Movile APL Invitational Season 1

Match 1: ERANGEL - 2:00PM

Match 2: MIRAMAR - 2:50PM

Match 3: VIKENDI - 3:30PM

Match 4: SANHOK - 4:15PM

Match 5: VIEWER'S MATCH - 5:00 PM

PUBG Mobile APL Invitational Season 1 prize pool distribution

Total prize pool: 1,00,000 INR