PUBG Mobile: Assault Rifles You Must Use To Survive

Kuldeep Thapa FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 51 // 14 Aug 2018, 18:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Property of Tencent Gaming

PlayerUnkown Battlegrounds has been making some noises since its release back in 2016 for PC. The game is topping the charts and doesn't look to stop anyway soon. This has led to Tencent releasing a mobile version for the game and the game much like its PC counterpart has been a huge success. It was revealed back in May that the game has crossed 10 million active players on daily basis mark. The Franchise is coming up with another mobile version for low budget phones. PUBG Lite will take only 30 MB in comparison to Its original mobile version which takes 1.6 GB. As of now the Lite version has only been released in Philipines and is expected to hit the Global market after some field testing.

One reason why the game has become so popular is that the abundance of gun variety it provides. From close quarter combat to long-range sniping you have an option for everything. Today we look at one of the most prominent categories in the game which is Assault Rifles.

Assault Rifles are the most utilized guns in the game. The gun comes handy in every situation from long range to close quarter. We took a look at all the Assault Rifles in the game.

M416:

Property of Tencent Gaming

The versatile M416 is one of the most preferred guns in the game. It excels in every department since it takes most attachments of any AR in the game. The gun has two modes of fire, Automatic and Single mode. The gun has 30 mag size which can be upgraded to 40 with the help of extended mag. The gun takes a Buttstock, Foregrip, and muzzle as attachments. Upper rail attachments can also be added. (up to 6X) The gun takes 5.56 as its bullet. The gun is very stable and has a decent fire rate of 0.086s. The gun deals 43 damage with each bullet. The gun is highly preferred.

1 / 6 NEXT