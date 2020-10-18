PUBG Mobile: Athena Gaming real name, ID number, stats, and achievements

PUBG Mobile has become one of the most utilised platforms for content creation. The game has evolved as a leading source in the field of entertainment. Athena Gaming, aka Serioton, is a renowned content creator for the game, with a massive audience on Youtube. He is well known for his quick reflexes and shooting.

In this article, we have covered Athena Gaming's real name, ID number, stats, and achievements in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: Athena Gaming real name:

Athena gaming's real name is Lee Hyeong Seob. He was born on 29th August and is currently 24 years old. Athena Gaming is from South Korea and is a content creator for PUBG Mobile. He had a short competitive career in the PUBG Mobile eSports, and then shifted to a content creation. He plays the game on an iPad, and most of them are solo VS squads game.

Athena Gaming's ID Number and IGN:

PUBG Mobile: Athena Gaming real name and ID number

Athena Gaming's PUBG Mobile ID number is 694984807 and his current IGN is Serioton. You can find him on both PUBG Mobile global version and the Korean version by simply entering this ID number.

Athena Gaming Stats and Achievements:

Athena Gaming has over 2 million subscribers on his Youtube channel. He does daily live streams, where he interacts with his audience. There are also daily uploads on his channel, which mostly include solo Vs squads gameplay, usually with a high number of kills.

Here are some of his best stats in the game:

PUBG Mobile: Athena Gaming stats and achievements

Season 2:

He was a conqueror in the solo server of the KRJP region. He had an impressive k/d ratio of 43.29, with a total of 5758 kills. Athena Gaming played 360 matches, out of which he won 227 times in the solo ranking. In the duo server, he played 66 matches with a 54.06 k/d ratio, and in squads, he completed 19 matches with a total of 261 kills.

In the current season of the game, he has pushed his rank to the Conqueror tier in the KRJP server. He has an impressive KD ratio (new system) of 5.47, with 117 wins on 243 matches. Athena Gaming also has played 255 matches in season 15 in the Asia server, with a 5.93 k/d ratio and 1513 kills in total.

He is also active on his Instagram page with 140k followers.

