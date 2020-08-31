PUBG Mobile: Athena Gaming's controls setup and sensitivity settings

PUBG Mobile has become one of the leading battle royale games on app stores and other platforms. The title has hit many heights in popularity and download rankings across the globe as well. This has led to an exponential growth for streaming in the eSports industry as well.

Athena Gaming is a PUBG Mobile content creator and live streamer. He is well-known for his insane reflexes and great game sense. The Korean is not really a competitive player, and started his YouTube channel for content creation and live-streaming. He plays PUBG Mobile on an iPad for better graphics and better comfort.

Athena also goes by his other name, Serioton, in the game. He has 1.92 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, where he also uploads many great gameplays. He also has a great following in Instagram, with 136k followers.

In this article, we discus the streamers in-game settings.

Athena Gaming's controls setup and sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile

He is a four-finger claw player and mostly plays the game on his Apple iPad Pro 10.5. He uses gyro settings to a minimum extent. Athena is very famous for his quick sniping skills and sharp mindset in 1v4 clutch situations.

Here's a look on his PUBG Mobile controls setup:

Here are Athena Gaming's sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile game:

Camera sensitivity settings:

3rd person camera (free look): 70%

Camera (free look): 100%

1st person camera (free look): 70%

3rd person no scope: 100%

1st person no scope: 88%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 44%

2x scope: 18%

3x scope: 53%

4x scope: 10%

6x scope: 7%

8x scope: 5%

ADS sensitivity settings:

3rd person no scope: 100%

1st person no scope: 88%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 44%

2x scope: 18%

3x scope: 53%

4x scope: 13%

6x scope: 10%

8x scope: 8%

Gyroscope sensitivity settings:

3rd person no scope: 229%

1st person no scope: 1%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 40%

2x scope: 39%

3x scope: 18%

4x scope: 6%

6x scope: 2%

8x scope: 2%

