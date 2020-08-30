PUBG Mobile: Hydra Dynamo's control setup and sensitivity settings

The massive popularity of PUBG Mobile has facilitated the growth of its esports scene in India. A player can now make a living out of the battle royale sensation, provided he/she is good enough at the game.

Aditya Sawant, popularly known by his alias Hydra Dynamo, is one of the most famous personalities in the Indian PUBG Mobile industry. He is the leader of the Hydra clan in the game.

Hydra Dynamo has a whopping 8.4 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, where he live-streams PUBG Mobile and interacts with his audience. He also has a massive following on his Instagram account, with 2 million followers.

In this article, we discuss his control setup and sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile.

Hydra Dynamo's control setup in PUBG Mobile:

Hydra Dynamo is a three-finger claw player who is known for his sniping skills in the game.

Here are Hydra Dynamo's official sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile:

Camera sensitivity settings:

3rd person camera (free look): 220%

Camera (free look): 220%

1st person camera (free look): 180%

3rd person no scope: 218%

1st person no scope: 134%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 60%

2x scope: 35%

3x scope: 25%

4x scope: 20%

6x scope: 15%

8x scope: 15%

ADS sensitivity settings:

3rd person no scope: 122%

1st person no scope: 132%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 60%

2x scope: 36%

3x scope: 27%

4x scope: 20%

6x scope: 15%

8x scope: 15%

Gyroscope sensitivity settings:

3rd person no scope: 300%

1st person no scope: 300%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 300%

2x scope: 300%

3x scope: 250%

4x scope: 200%

6x scope: 100%

8x scope: 100%

