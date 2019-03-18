PUBG Mobile Ban: Developer issues statement on PUBG Mobile Ban In India

Hrithik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST News 37 // 18 Mar 2019, 22:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PUBG Mobile

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile future is not looking good for Indian players. The game was already banned in some of the cities in India. A number of people playing PUBG Mobile were jailed for playing the game. On March 16, 2019, two people were run over by train as they were busy playing PUBG Mobile.

A number of incidents have taken place which resulted in Ban of PUBG Mobile in cities like Rajkot, Surat, Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar, and Ahmedabad. PUBG Mobile ban in India is a topic going from months, though within this last few weeks it has been taken quite a turn as the child rights committee asked an action report from Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology department.

At last the game developers have finally issued a statement in response to the ban of PUBG Mobile in some of the cities in India, which was published by News18.

PUBG Mobile is a game. It is meant merely for entertainment and should be enjoyed in a healthy and responsible manner. In consonance with our endeavour to continue promoting responsible gaming experience, we are working on the introduction of a healthy gameplay system in India to promote balanced, responsible gaming, including limiting play time for under-aged players. We were thus surprised to learn that local authorities in a few cities have decided to impose a ban on playing our game. We are working to understand the legal basis of such bans, and hope we can have a constructive dialogue with relevant authorities to explain our objectives and that they withdraw the prohibition. To PUBG Mobile players, we want to assure you that we are on your side and we will try our best to find a reasonable solution.”

Also Read,

Advertisement