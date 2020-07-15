PUBG Mobile for beginners: Best tips to use flare gun effectively

PUBG Mobile has many great weapons available in the game, and some of the most deadly weapons are exclusively present in airdrops. For this, PUBG Mobile introduced the flare gun in its previous update. This firearm can help players call an airdrop to their location when fired towards the sky. We discuss the best tips for beginners to use a flare gun effectively in the game.

Best tips for beginners to use flare gun effectively in PUBG Mobile

#1 Firing flare gun inside the zone

Using flare guns inside the safe zone

The most important tip is about how to use the flare gun inside a safe zone. A player should always try to fire it after getting inside the safe zone. If fired outside, the airdrop will arrive with a BRDM vehicle. A BRDM is not of great use in classic matches, but airdrop weapons like AWM and Groza have more importance in various situations.

#2 Staying alert for enemy players

Always be alert to enemies

The trail from a fired flare gun can be seen by players across the map. This means that players nearby will try to steal the airdrop by killing the user. Hence, it is advised to always stay alert when firing a flare gun so that only the player who fired the gun can get the weapons. Players can tell teammates to keep an eye on enemy players and alert them when enemies arrive.

#3 Firing in open areas

Many times, players fire flare guns in open areas, with no cover for themselves. A player should always fire a flare gun in those areas where they have adequate cover for when enemies try to kill them. They can head to compounds or other buildings where they good hardcover to defend themselves.

#4 Airdrop stuck on buildings

This is the worst mistake that can be made!

Some players don't give attention to the areas from where they are firing a flare gun. And many times, the airdrop gets stuck on top of buildings or compounds. It prevents users from getting their favorite drop weapons, like M249 or Groza. So, played must always watch out for those places that they think the airdrop might get stuck in. They should avoid these areas and fire the gun from a better place.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.