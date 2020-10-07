PUBG Mobile is one of the best battle royale games that a user can download and enjoy on their smartphone for free. The game provides players regular updates, new fun events, and enriched graphics.

Along with this, players can get their hands on real-life inspired weapons from all over the world. In this article, we look at the Beryl M762 assault rifle's map location, damage, and much more in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: Beryl M762 in detail

Map Location:

The Beryl M762 assault rifle is one of the best alternative weapons to the AKM in this game. The weapon has a great rate of fire, and deals a hefty amount of damage in short-range combat on PUBG Mobile. Players can equip the Beryl M762 assault rifle in all the maps available, including Erangel 2.0, Sanhok, Miramar, Vikendi, and Livik.

With the new updates, the Beryl M762 assault rifle's spawn rate has risen a solid amount across all the maps. Nowadays, most players seem to prefer using the Beryl M762 with its stock iron sight.

Damage Statistics:

The Beryl M762 assault rifle has almost equal damage output as the AKM. One shot deals an average hit damage of 45HP to an enemy player in the game. Moreover, the weapon has much better fire rate and stability when compared to the AKM assault rifle.

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile: Beryl M762 map location, damage, and more (Image credits: Pinterest)

The Beryl M762 assault rifle is not a recommended weapon for mid-range and long-range sprays. But, with its high single hit damage, players can use it as a DMR weapon with a 4x or 6x scope in long-range gunfights.

Recoil and Attachments:

The main difference between the AKM and the Beryl M762 assault rifle is its lowered recoil and hence, higher stability. Players can attach all types of grips to the Beryl M762 rifle to further improve recoil control. The weapon supports three modes of fire, which are single, automatic, and burst.

The recommended attachments for the Beryl M762 assault rifle are a compensator, a vertical foregrip, and an extended quickdraw magazine. These attachments will help you produce the best results with the weapon in PUBG Mobile.

Also, read PUBG Mobile: AKM map location, damage, and more.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.