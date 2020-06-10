PUBG Mobile: Best 5-finger claw setup

A quick guide on the best 5-finger claw setup In PUBG Mobile.

This 5-finger claw setup will help you improve your aim and reflexes.

Best 5-Finger Claw Setup In PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile lets its players customize their controls and layouts. Players who want to try new setups can easily change and save their controls in the settings menu of the game and arguably one of the most complex layouts in PUBG Mobile is the 5-Finger Claw Layout.

In this article, we have discussed the best 5-finger claw setup for PUBG Mobile players.

What are some of the best setups for PUBG Mobile?

Some of the best 5-finger claw players in the PUBG Mobile competitive scenario are Team INDsnax and Fnatic Franky. These players have a good reaction time and excellent reflexes.

With a 5-finger claw layout, players find it easy to control various things like open ADS+crouch+shoot simultaneously.

Explained below is one of the best 5-finger claw setups for PUBG Mobile players.

Players who like to play using a 5-finger claw setup can copy this layout as displayed above. It is one of the most basic and easy 5-finger claw setups in the game. Although, for beginners, it can take some time to get used to the new layout. But once you master your controls, you will feel drastic changes in your gameplay.

Sensitivity settings for 3-finger claw layout

Here are some of the best sensitivity settings for a 3-finger claw layout setting

Camera Sensitivity Settings

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 190%

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 130%

Red Dot, Holographic: 50%

2x Scope: 80%

3x Scope: 100%

4x Scope: 20%

6x Scope: 10%

8x Scope: 5%

ADS Sensitivity Settings

TPP No scope: 95-100%

FPP No scope: 100-120%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 55-60%

2x Scope: 37-45%

3x Scope: 30-35%

4x Scope: 25-30%

6x Scope: 20-23%

8x Scope: 10-13%

Gyroscope settings

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 300%

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 300%

Red Dot, Holographic: 300%

2x Scope: 300%

3x Scope: 240%

4x Scope: 210%

6x Scope: 100%

8x Scope: 50%

