PUBG Mobile: Best no recoil attachments for M416

Let's take a look at the best attachments to reduce the recoil of M416.

M416 is one of the most versatile Assault Rifles in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile has garnered massive popularity over the years since its inception. The battle royale game is full of realistic graphics and armory. It comes with the best guns picked from arsenals all over the world.

PUBG Mobile has a wide range of weapons, from Pistols to Light Machine Guns. It has various assault rifles, sniper rifles, and more. One of the favorite weapons of most of the players is M416. We'll take a look at the method and the attachments needed to reduce the recoil of M416 Assault Rifle in PUBG Mobile.

Best attachments for M416 Assault Rifle in PUBG Mobile

M416 is one of the most versatile Assault Rifles in PUBG Mobile. The gun fires 5.56mm ammunition and has a lower recoil than other assault rifles like AKM or Beryl M762. The gun is best suitable for beginner players who have just started playing the game.

M416 is mostly used for mid-range sprays on enemies and moving vehicles. With proper attachments, players can achieve zero recoil control in M416 with proper training and skills.

Here are the best attachments to use in M416 for less recoil.

Muzzle: Compensator

Grip: Half Grip

Magazine: Extended Quickdraw Magazine

Stock: Tack Stock For M416

On equipping M416 with these attachments, players will notice much lesser recoil in the gun. It will help you to connect more bullets in mid-range or long-range battles.

Best no recoil sensitivity settings for M416

Here are the best sensitivity settings for M416 after the recoil has been reduced.

Camera Sensitivity Settings:

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 190%

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 130%

Red Dot, Holographic: 50%

2x Scope: 80%

3x Scope: 100%

4x Scope: 20%

6x Scope: 10%

8x Scope: 5%

ADS Sensitivity Settings:

TPP No scope: 95-100%

FPP No scope: 100-120%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 55-60%

2x Scope: 37-45%

3x Scope: 30-35%

4x Scope: 25-30%

6x Scope: 20-23%

8x Scope: 10-13%

Gyroscope settings:

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 300%

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 300%

Red Dot, Holographic: 300%

2x Scope: 300%

3x Scope: 240%

4x Scope: 210%

6x Scope: 100%

8x Scope: 50%

