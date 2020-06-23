PUBG Mobile: Best gun combinations to survive in a small circle

PUBG Mobile is one of the most competitive games, meaning players look for any sort of advantage.

Here is a list of the best combination of guns to help you survive in the final circle.

PUBG Mobile is one of the most competitive games around. This means that players look for the best guns to knock their enemies out of matches. There are various combinations of firearms that they look out for, based on their comfort and ability with these guns.

The final circle or the zone is an essential part of a match in PUBG Mobile, and some players seek the best combos of weapons for this stage. If you are one of those players, this article is for you, as we list the top 3 combinations that could help players fight out against their foes in the final circle.

Top 3 combos of guns in the final circle of PUBG Mobile

#1 AKM and M416

Some players prefer double AR's, as it is one of the deadliest combos in PUBG Mobile. Players can use this combination quite efficiently even in the final zone, and the addition of adequate scopes can be an added advantage.

#2 Beryll M762 and UZI

The combination of ARs and SMGs is usually preferred by a majority of players. The Beryll M762 is a powerful AR that will help knock enemies, while the Uzi is one of the best SMGs for close combats. This combo will definitely help players win a face-off against competitors.

#3 Scar-L and Mini 14

Having an AR and DMR could come in handy for players in the last zone. Scar-L is an excellent AR with decent damage and less recoil, while the Mini 14 can help players against foes in various situations due to its semi-auto mode.

Players can mix and match any of these combinations as well, and the guns mentioned above are just recommendations. The gun over which you have good command is best-suited to you in PUBG Mobile. One gun might be better for some player, whereas for some it might not be as good.

No drop weapons have been included in the list due to the fact they are quite rare.