PUBG Mobile: Best guns for 4x scope in the game

PUBG Mobile is one of the top trending battle royale games across various platforms. The game boasts HD-quality graphics, best in class dynamics, and several modes to play with friends. PUBG Mobile comes with real-life inspired weapons; even the attachments and scopes have a very realistic approach. In this article, we shed light on the guns that are well-suited for 4x scope in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: Best guns for 4x scope:

DP-28 Light Machine Gun:

DP28+4x combination in PUBG Mobile

The best gun for the 4x scope in the game is the DP-28 LMG weapon. The DP-28 is one of the most stable weapons available for players. A player can either shoot a burst fire of 4-5 bullets or a full spray of 47 bullets until a player gets knocked down. The recommended sensitivity for DP-28+4x combination is:

For non-gyro players: 12-18

For gyro players: 180-220

Players can go to the training grounds to practice these burst fire shots or the full spray. The DP-28 and 4x combination turn more lethal when a player goes prone. DP-28 comes with a pre-equipped tripod stand, which decreases the recoil in the gun even more.

M16A4 Assault Rifle:

M16A4+4x combo in PUBG Mobile(Image credits: Quora.com)

Another PUBG Mobile weapon that works well with a 4x scope is the M16A4 assault rifle. The M16A4 comes with two modes of fire - single and burst. The gun's single-fire mode is best-suited for mid-range and long-range gunfights, whereas the burst mode is better for close-range combats. The M16A4 with the new update-tweaks also gets a tact stock for more stability.

The best sensitivity setting for the M16A4+4x combo is:

For Non-gyro players: 10-15

For gyro players: 200-230

M416 Assault Rifle:

M416+4x combo in PUBG Mobile (Image credits: Ruppo YT)

The last weapon which works best with the 4x scope is the M416 assault rifle. In PUBG Mobile, the M416 assault rifle is one of the most versatile weapons for players. It has extraordinary stability and lesser recoil to control compared to the other assault rifles in the game. With a 4x scope, a player can become unbeatable in any mid-range combat.

The recommended attachments to use with the M416 and 4x combo are:

Muzzle: Compensator

Grip: Half grip/Angled foregrip

Magazine: Extended quickdraw magazine

Stock: Tact stock

The best sensitivity settings for the M416 and 4x combination for players are:

For non-gyro players: 12-20

For gyro players: 180-240

These sensitivity settings can be changed according to the player's personal preference.

