PUBG Mobile: Best landing spots in Erangel map

Best Landing Spots In The Erangel

PUBG Mobile is a popular battle royale game, that has over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store. It provides a variety of maps to the players, on which they can play the game. Erangel is the oldest and most played map of PUBG Mobile. It has some great locations where players can land and loot weapons for themselves. In this article, we have discussed the best landing spots in Erangel map of PUBG Mobile.

#1 Novorepnoye:

Novorepnoye containers are one of the best hot drops in PUBG Mobile. If you are going for kills to increase your K/D, then this place is a paradise for you. When the plane's trajectory passes from Novorepnoye, you can easily expect 6-7 squads to land on Novorepnoye containers and city near it. It is one of the best landing spots in Erangel map to improve your skills and improve coordination with your team mates.

#2 Pochinki:

Pochinki was once known as the city of death in PUBG Mobile. It has a high loot percentage and lots of compounds to take cover and kill enemies. Pochinki is one of the best landing spots in Erangel map. There are some good positioned buildings from where you can easily spot enemies and kill them. With the new ledge grab feature, now players can climb onto various roofs in Pochinki. With this feature, players can kill enemies from unexpected locations and get more kills.

#3 Yasnaya Polyana:

Yasnaya Polyana is the best landing spots for players who want to push their rank. Yasnaya Polyana is a big city with medium loot percentage. The whole squad can easily survive here for a long period and get important survival points. Players can hold the prison building to get kills for themselves.

