Competitive Assault Player In PUBG Mobile

With the release of PUBG Mobile, the Esports market in India has been on the upswing. People are beginning to understand about Esports and how to make a carrier out of it.

This article deals with the best loadout for a competitive Assault Player in PUBG Mobile. The front assaulter of a team in PUBG Mobile is a key player in delivering wins for a team at PUBG tournaments.

Loadout for a Competitive Assault Player in PUBG:

#1 Gun Combination

PUBG Guns

For an assault player and that too in a competitive scenario, having two Assault rifles is a must. With a good fire rate and damage per hit in close range, assault rifles can do wonders for an assault player. It is the responsibility of the in-game leader to equip the main assault player of his/her squad with the best assault rifles.

An assault player can keep a gun combination of AKM and M416. Or else, he/she can prefer a SMG like UZI as it is also a handy weapon in close combat battles in PUBG Mobile.

#2 Utilities:

PUBG

In a competitive scenario, the front assaulter must get the first knock on the enemy squad. To achieve the same, it is recommended to keep 3-4 grenades and 1-2 Molotov cocktails in the backpack.

These utilities play a major role while pushing any compounds in PUBG Mobile. For instance, if the entry assault player manages to get 1-2 knocks with these utilities alone, it paves the way for his/her squad to wipe the enemy team with ease.

#3 Ammunitions

Loadout of a competitive player

The front assaulter in a PUBG Mobile team should carry up to 200-300 rounds of ammunition of any gun he/she carries. He/she needs to stay in front of the team while pushing any enemy squad. If he/she goes out of ammunition the consequences could be disastrous for the team.

In recent competitive matches, it is seen that players prefer travelling in their vehicles in the last zones. Having enough ammunition to burst out enemy vehicles is a great way to counter such teams. So, if you are the front assaulter of a team, try carrying enough ammunition to get more kills and help your team get the Chicken Dinner.

#4 Giving Accurate Calls

Competitive Assault Player In PUBG Mobile

While pushing an enemy squad, the front assaulter must give a proper call to his/her teammates so that they provide enough cover while pushing on the enemy. He/she should give out accurate information on how many opponent players are holding a compound or are present in the open area.

This helps the teammates get appropriate angles to attack the enemy team and help the front assaulters get more knocks so that his/her teammates can also close in and finish off the enemy.

I hope you liked this article on the best loadout of a Competitive Assault Player in PUBG Mobile. Stay tuned on Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.