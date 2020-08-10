Best locations to find 8x scope in PUBG Mobile

In PUBG Mobile, the 8x scope is the best for players who love to partake in mid to long-range battles. We discuss the best locations to find such a scope in the Erangel map.

Best locations to find 8x scope in Erangel map in PUBG Mobile

#1 Sosnovka Military Base

Military base in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: Zilliongamer)

The best location to find an 8x scope in Erangel is the Sosnovka Military Base. This location has a very high loot percentage, and players can get quality loot for themselves. The military base is also one of the hot drops in PUBG Mobile, and many squads prefer to land here.

#2 Pochinki

Pochinki in PUBG Mobile (Image credits: Free3D.com)

The second location where getting an 8x scope has a high probability is Pochinki. This place is almost in the middle of the Erangel map. There are lots of compounds and buildings to loot in this area, so get yourself the best loot to get the chicken dinner.

#3 Novorepnoye

Novorepnoye in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: Zilliongamer)

Novorepnoye is also a great location to get your hands on an 8x scope for sniper rifles or DMRs in PUBG Mobile. This region's containers are always a place where lots of teams like to land and get good loot and kills. Hence, landing here is a high-risk move.

#4 Mylta Power

Mylta Power in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: Zilliongamer)

Mylta Power is a small area in the Erangel map in PUBG Mobile. It has a high loot percentage, and a player can easily get an 8x scope in the big building at most times. Also, players can visit the Mylta factory to get more loot for themselves.

#5 School

School in PUBG Mobile (Image credits: lite.pubg.com)

The School is one of the best places to get an 8x scope in the Erangel map. It is a big building, flanked by a swimming pool in the same compound. A player can easily get a sniper rifle, along with an 8x scope, for long-range gunfights.

