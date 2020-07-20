PUBG Mobile: Best maps for rank push in Season 14

PUBG Mobile currently has four maps: Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi. Sometimes, if you are rank pushing in Season 14, it might get confusing while choosing the most suitable map for yourself. To make things easier, we have covered the best maps for rank push in Season 14 of PUBG Mobile.

Best maps for rank push in PUBG Mobile Season 14

#1 Miramar

Miramar poster in PUBG Mobile

If you want to rank push, the most recommended map is Miramar. It has excellent dynamics and intense last zone fights, and you can improve a lot while rank pushing here. There are various ridges and compounds where you can take cover and spot enemy players. Some places with high loot percentages in Miramar map are Pecado and Hacienda Del Patron.

#2 Erangel

Erangel map layout

In second place, we have the Erangel map, which is 8x8km in size and has two main islands connected by bridges. If you are rank pushing to higher tiers like ace and conqueror, then try this map. It has some great cover that will keep you safe while killing enemy players. In this map, some high loot areas are Sosnovka Military Base and Pochinki.

#3 Vikendi

Advertisement

Vikendi map

The last map in this list is Vikendi, which has the most number of compounds and is a paradise for players who want to survive until the last zones. It is full of snow, and a player can now see the tracks or footprints of enemies and their vehicles as well. It also has excellent loot distribution, and some great weapons like G36C and MPK5 can be found here. Villa and Castle are two significant hot drops/places with high loot percentages.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.

Also read: PUBG Mobile: Tips to become a better player in the game