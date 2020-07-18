PUBG Mobile: Tips to become a better player in Season 14

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular battle royale games available on the internet. With high-quality HD graphics and great in-game dynamics, it has surely shaken up the online gaming world. Nowadays, players are trying to become the best in the game, as it helps them compete with players from all around the world and learn new things.

In this article, we discuss how to become better in Season 14 of the game.

Tips to become a better player in Season 14 of PUBG Mobile

#1 Improving skills

In PUBG Mobile, the most important thing is to keep improving the skills. Many new players are emerging with great aim and shooting skills. To counter this, a player can learn new drills and practice them daily to become better. He/she can learn from various YouTubers and pro players to improve.

A player also needs to practice every weapon in the training ground to become the best. Also, he/she can head to the training grounds to master recoil control of all major weapons. which will also sharpen their aim and accuracy.

#2 Improving sound sense

Learn to hear opponents better

In PUBG Mobile, sound sense plays a major role in knocking down an enemy. When a player has a good sound sense, he/she knows the exact position of the enemy player, and can kill the opponent with a throwable or prefire. For good sound sense, a player needs to have a great pair of headphones.

Gamers can find some great gaming headphones under 1000 INR in both online and offline stores. It will give them an edge over other players, and will surely make him/her a better PUBG Mobile player.

#3 Improving controls

A good layout is key

The last point is customising the control layout. If a player is not comfortable with his/her current control setup, PUBG Mobile gives them an option in the settings menu to customise their controls easily. For instance, if currently a player is playing on the thumb control setup, but feels that his/her reflexes are slow, they can try new controls like the 3-finger or 4-finger claw setups. It will help them improve reflexes and reaction time.

