PUBG Mobile: Best names for girls in 2020

PUBG Mobile

Having a cool in-game name in addition to high level skills is what helps you stand out from the crowd. PUBG Mobile has a lobby filled with players wanting to not just dominate and win the game, but also doing so in style. And, the latter comes from your game-play skills and a cool in-game name.

PUBG Mobile has taken the mobile gaming scene by storm and boasts a ridiculously large player-base, a major percentage of which are females. In fact, PUBG Mobile has the highest percentage of females playing for any game in India. Thus, let us look at a few unique in-game names females can use while playing the title.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile: How to Reach Conqueror with new K/D System

CATEGORY 1 - Funny names in PUBG Mobile

Rage quit is quite a common phenomenon in online games but players get enraged even more if they are defeated by an opponent that goes by a funny name such as 'CatLoversUnite01' or 'WickedWitchofErangel'.

Having a funny name is infuriating for the other players who fall victim to your skills. At the same time though, they can't help but chuckle once they look at your name.

WickedWitchofErangel

ShotDownbyBeatrix

MsStealAllYourStuff

MsGimmeLoot

BlackListNumber1

MsSmokePurpp

in_jail_out_soon

stinky_pinky

msZeroDeaths

MollyWeasley

CATEGORY 2 - Pun based names

Having a clever pun-based name on the internet, and not just PUBG Mobile is an instant win in your column. It is quite possibly the best social media currency at this point in time.

OprahWindFury

DangerousWithRocks

FastandTheCurious

TheTomminator

sleeping_beauty

SnowRed_BloodWhite

FantasticMsFox

CrazyCatLady

pls_post_my_bail

hairy_poppins

WinnonaNotRyding

CATEGORY 3 - Badass names

The exact opposite of a funny name - a badass name helps you claim dominion over the battlefield and lets your opponent know that your sole objective is to win.

Advertisement

SweetNightmare

LittleMissMisery

I_Claim_Dominion

Eternal_Pain

Bulletz4Breakfast

BigDamnHeroine

AngelofVerdun

DreamkillerInc

MatildaBloodshot

Those were a few suggestions on how to look cool while winning at the same time in PUBG Mobile.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile: Best In-Game Names