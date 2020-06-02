PUBG Mobile: Best phones under Rs 20000 for playing PUBG 

Image Credits: MySmartPrice

PUBG Mobile has been one of the biggest smartphone games that have dominated the mobile gaming industry since its launch in 2017. It is a multiplayer game where 100 players take a drop on the map and kill each other until just one remains.

In an era where smartphones are getting very expensive, many people aren't able to afford a top-of-the-line flagship device. However, the good news is that you don't always need a premium phone to run the game smoothly.

PUBG Mobile works incredibly well even on quite affordable handsets. However, some of these phones struggle to keep up a dependable frame rate. The odd stutter is the very last thing you need when playing PUBG Mobile.

We’ve tested all of the handsets under Rs 20000 to check the performance, battery life, dedicated gaming features and more. Here we present you the list of the top five gaming phones for 2020 that offer good value for money and provide a decent gaming experience for games like PUBG Mobile.

Five phones for playing PUBG Mobile that cost under Rs 20000:

#1 Poco X2

Poc0 X2

The Poco X2 is a dedicated gaming smartphone that offers premium performance and proper gaming features at just under Rs 20000.

The Poco X2 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G gaming chipset in the mid-range category, 120 Hz refresh screen, a massive 4500 mAh battery and a liquid coolant that is frankly barmy given the phone's affordable cost.

This gaming beast certainly looks and feels like a premium device. The gigantic 6.67 inch full HD+ IPS display is ideal for a proper gaming session. In addition, the 120 Hz refresh rate means silky smooth PUBG Mobile gameplay.

The phone is available for Rs 20999 for 8 GB RAM / 256 GB storage variant, Rs 18499 for 6 GB RAM /128 GB storage variant and Rs 17499 for 6 GB RAM / 64 GB storage variant.

#2 Realme X2

Realme X2

The Realme X2 boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 G octa-core chipset, and there is a Adreno 618 GPU powering the graphics on this device.

The phone has a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED display that makes it an exciting choice among gaming enthusiasts. Its 4000 mAh battery provides a reasonably good screen time with the chipset optimisation.

Moreover, it has a 30 port fast charging that enables one to play PUBG Mobile for a long time at a stretch. The phone is available for Rs 19999 for a 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage variant.

#3 Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max rocks a Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor, similar to the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

This power packed device also comes with a quad camera and a 33 Volt fast charging. The PUBG Mobile gameplay on this phone is sure to feel nice and smooth with a consistent 60 FPS without any odd stutters.

Therefore, this device is sure to fit the bill of a budget gaming phone. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is available for Rs 16999 for 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage variant.

#4 Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro

The Vivo Z1 Pro comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 chipset and Adreno 616 GPU.

The phone has a 6.53 Full HD+ IPS LCD screen and a massive 5000 mAh battery. Gaming enthusiasts can further take advantage of the new gaming mode and 4D vibration motor that would enhance the gameplay in games like PUBG Mobile.

The phone is available for Rs 16999 for 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage variant.

#5 Realme XT

Realme XT

The Realme XT is a mid-range phone with an AMOLED screen, display fingerprint reader, large battery and a unique quad camera setup, all under a Rs 20000 price tag.

The design of the Realme XT is gorgeous and sleek, and it is rare for a mid-ranger to have Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back.

This phone is based on the Snapdragon 712 octa-core processor and is capable enough to steer you through demanding games like PUBG Mobile without any lag issues.

The Realme XT is available for Rs 16999 for 4 GB RAM / 64 GB storage variant and Rs 19999 for 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage variant.

