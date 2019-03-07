PUBG Mobile: Best PUBG Players in the world- Featuring Coffin, RRQ D2E, Soul Mortal

Mohit Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 395 // 07 Mar 2019, 07:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Top PUBG Mobile Players in the World

The PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile has ruled the gaming markets in the year 2018. The game which is being played by people of all ages has won many awards like 'Google Play Store App of the Year', 'Best Game of 2018' etc.

There was a time when people were unaware of what esports is. The wave of PUBG Mobile has surely changed the way people look at smartphone games. Nowadays, live streams of PUBG Mobile is the center of attraction for the whole globe.

The PUBG Mobile has also helped many newbie streamers to grow and showcase their talent through live streams on various platforms like Twitch and YouTube. In India, the game has changed the image of the gaming community.

Once upon a time, in India, people were hardly interested in Twitch, streams, and smartphone games. But, with PUBG Mobile, the whole scenario has been changed. An average time spent by Indian youngsters is more on PUBG Mobile streams than any other entertainment source.

But, who is the best in PUBG Mobile? Who are the top players of PUBG Mobile in the world? This has been a topic of debate nowadays. To make it more simple, here are some top PUBG Mobile players in the world:

#1 RRQ D2E

RRQ - D2E

Bawonchai Han aka RRQ D2E is a 23-year-old from Bangkok, Thailand. He is more famous by the name of D2E. Bawonchai is officially a member of one of the top PUBG Mobile team - RRQ.

He has represented RRQ in various official PUBG Mobile tournaments like PMSC, Crew Challenge, Indonesia tournament center etc.

RRQ Athena with Star Challenge Trophy

Advertisement

D2E uses 4 finger claw technique and is known for his close-range combat skills. He is also known as the deadly member of RRQ. The skills and the reflexes of this 23-year-old guy are incredible. When a team has such pro players, winning a tournament becomes easy. D2E has been a conqueror player in many seasons. He also holds a very good KD ratio.

#2 Athena Gaming

Athena Gaming

Serioton aka Athena Gaming is from South Korea who plays PUBG Mobile in FPP/TPP mode. Serioton also has a YouTube channel where he usually streams live PUBG Mobile streams. Athena Gaming is best known for his sniping skills and close range battles. He is popular because of his pro-level gaming skills.

From whatever limited we know, he is not officially a member of any esports team; as most of the time, he is seen playing solo (or sometimes DUO) matches. He is the most popular YouTube streamer and PUBG Mobile player from Korea.

#3 Coffin

Coffin - PUBG Mobile

Coffin aka SP-Coffin (recent name) is a professional PUBG Mobile player from Turkey. Coffin is known as God of PUBG Mobile. When it comes to real pro level PUBG Mobile skills, nobody comes close to Coffin.

Coffin usually plays SOLO vs SQUAD high intense matches. His gameplay is full of intensity, high-level skills, and fast reflexes among other things. He is best known for his ruthless games. He also has a YouTube with over 400k subscribers.

#4 SOUL Mortal

Soul Mortal

Soul Mortal aka Naman Mathur is a 22-year-old who lives in Mumbai, India. Naman Mathur is the most popular PUBG Mobile player in India. He is well known by his name 'Mortal' which became famous when he started uploading more and more PUBG Mobile videos.

Soul Mortal is a conqueror player of season 3. As of now, his esports team SOUL is into the finals of PUBG Mobile India Series 2019. Soul Mortal is best known for his 1000 level IQ, high reflexes, pro-level gaming skills. He has a Youtube Channel 'MortaL' where he streams PUBG Mobile at nearly three times a day.

Soul Mortal has been featured in various esports magazines and channels like Tech2, Sportskeeda, Firstpost, etc. There are many other players from his team SOUL who got featured in PMSC, Crew Challenge, India Series and are best known for their pro-level gaming skills. Some of the respected names are 'SOUL NOVA", 'SOUL OWAIS", "SOUL ICONIC", and "SOUL VICKY", "SOUL POTHEAD", and "SOUL VIPER".

#5 BIU BIU

BIU BIU - PUBG Mobile

BIU BIU is a young PUBG Mobile player from Malaysia. He is another pro-level PUBG Mobile player in the world. BIU BIU started PUBG Mobile with Chinese serves, later shifted to Asia server. He also a YouTube channel where he streams PUBG Mobile. Some of his PUBG Mobile stats are:

Highest rank achieved:

-Season 4 Squad rank Conquerer (China Server)

-Season 3 Squad rank Conquerer (Asia Server)

-Season 4 Squad rank Conquerer (Asia Server)

#6 Rollexxx

Rollexxx - PUBG Mobile

Rolex is a professional PUBG Mobile from the United States. He is a pro-PUBG Mobile player who also streams PUBG Mobile on YouTube. Rolex is best known for his rush and intense gameplay. Rolex has also seen playing with PowerBang Gaming, Soul Mortal, and Soul Nova. Rolex is officially a member of esports team Lights Out.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Gaming news.

Advertisement