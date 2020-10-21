PUBG Mobile, a top battle royale game, offers several weapons to choose from. The HD quality graphics and engaging elements provide players with an exceptional gaming experience. In this article, we take a look at the best scopes for DP-28, M416 assault rifle, and Beryl M762 rifle in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: Best scope for DP-28:

DP-28 and 4x scope in PUBG Mobile(Image credits: Goze YT)

The best scope to use with the DP-28 Light Machine Gun is the 4x scope. The DP-28 has extraordinary steadiness, and with a 4x scope, it becomes an unbeatable weapon during the mid-range and long-range gunfights. The gun uses 7.62 mm ammunition and produces high hit damage.

There is no room for any extra attachments in the DP-28 weapon. The gun has a pre-equipped tripod stand that comes out when a player goes prone. The tripod-stand helps in acquiring more stability and reducing recoil.

Best sensitivity settings for DP-28 and 4x combination are:

For non-gyro players: 12-18

12-18 For gyro players: 180-220

PUBG Mobile: Best scope for the M416 assault rifle:

M416 and 6x scope in PUBG Mobile

The best scope for the M416 assault rifle is a 6x scope. The M416 has the best stability among all the other no-airdrop assault rifles and is best suited for a mid-range spray transfer. A player can add up to four attachments to improve the agility and reduce recoil.

The best attachments for the M416 assault rifle are:

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Grip: Half grip/Angled foregrip

Half grip/Angled foregrip Magazine: Extended quickdraw magazine

Extended quickdraw magazine Stock: Tact-stock

Best sensitivity settings for M416 and 6x scope are:

For non-gyro users: 10-18

10-18 For gyro users: 190-220

PUBG Mobile: Best scope for the Beryl M762 assault rifle:

Beryl M762 and red dot sight in PUBG Mobile(Image credits: Chom reoun YT)

The best scope for the Beryl M762 assault rifle is the red dot sight. The weapon is not suitable for mid-range sprays. It is a significant close-combat weapon and works fine with a red dot sight in the game. The Beryl M762 is the best alternative for the AKM and Groza assault rifles in the game.

It can equip up to three attachments, and the recommended attachments are as follows:

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Grip: Light grip/Vertical foregrip

Light grip/Vertical foregrip Magazine: Extended quickdraw magazine

Best sensitivity settings for Beryl M762 and red dot sight are:

For non-gyro users: 50-75

50-75 For gyro users: 280-300

