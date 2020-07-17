PUBG Mobile: Best sensitivity settings without gyroscope for new players in 2020

PUBG Mobile's popularity in the mobile gaming community continues to grow, especially during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. New content and updates are consistently being added to the battle royale sensation, thereby keeping old users excited about the game and also bringing new players into the community.

Sensitivity is one of the most important aspects when playing PUBG Mobile as it affects the gameplay of the players substantially. New players, in particular, require proper sensitivity settings through which they can improve their skills and get better at the game.

In this article, we take a look at some of the best sensitivity settings that new players can try in PUBG Mobile.

Best sensitivity settings for new players in PUBG Mobile

#1 Camera Sensitivity

Camera Sensitivity

The Camera Sensitivity or Free Look is based on the eye-button present in PUBG Mobile. It helps players to look around them without moving their character. Players can also leave it at default.

#2 Camera

Camera

This sensitivity is related to the movement of the players' camera angle when they are not firing. It determines the pace in which the camera angle moves while the players move about. It affects the players while they are scoped in or scoped out.

#3 ADS Sensitivity

ADS Sensitivity

ADS or Aim Down Site sensitivity is a pivotal component when trying to control the recoil. It has a significant effect on the players' shooting as it comes into play while they are firing the weapon. Players would have to drag their thumb down to control the recoil.

With all this in mind, it is important to note that the sensitivity settings will differ from player to player as it is a matter of preference. These settings should also be based on the device and the layout that the players are using. Players are advised not to change their sensitivity settings too often.

New players can, however, take the settings mentioned above as a base before they alter them to their preference.

