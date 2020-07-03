×
PUBG Mobile: Best tricks to fix ping issues

  • With better pings, players can have a great gaming experience.
  • Here's a quick guide on how to fix ping issues in PUBG Mobile.
Rohit Singh
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 03 Jul 2020, 19:57 IST
Best tricks to fix ping issues

PUBG Mobile is one of the most-played games in the world. The game has set many records, and players love its realistic graphics and immersive environment. Since this battle royale offering is an online multiplayer game, it requires good-quality internet to run smoothly. But sometimes, due to some issues, players start getting high pings.

In this article, we have discussed some of the best tricks to fix ping issues in PUBG Mobile.

#1 Closing background apps

Many times, various apps on your smartphone use data in the background. It is a major reason for high pings, in most cases. A user must clear all apps from the background whenever he/she opens PUBG Mobile. It will surely help achieve a better ping and enjoy the game.

#2 Change ISP

If a user faces ping issues due to his data provider, then he must change the ISP, which stands for Internet Service Provider, who provides users all data-related needs. An ISP can be your WiFi company or other telecom services. If your data provider if giving you a bad quality connection, then you can change the provider and can select a better data service provider.

#3 Change servers

If you are not getting good ping in your area, then there are chances you might be playing on the wrong server. For this, you can go to the option where a player selects maps in the game. Here, you will also see an option to change servers. PUBG Mobile has a total of 6 in-game servers (Asia, Middle East, Europe, KRJP, North America, South America). If you live in Asia and choose the North American server, it will surely give you high ping, resulting in lots of lag issues in-game.

#4 Using repair game option

Sometimes, due to issues or glitches in the game, players start to get high pings, and it ruins his/her experience to a great extent. PUBG Mobile, however, provides players with an option to repair the game. It removes any bug or other major issues from the game, and the option is available when a player opens the game.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.

Published 03 Jul 2020, 19:57 IST
