PUBG Mobile: Best tricks to increase K/D in Season 13

PUBG Mobile released a revamped K/D system in Season 13 of the game. Players now have to get more kills rather than waiting to get a chicken dinner to increase their K/D. In the new system, K/D depends on how much kills you get per match.

Nowadays, most of the players try to maintain good stats in PUBG Mobile, and the main focus is on maintaining a good K/D.

#1 Play aggressively

With the new K/D system, players now need to play much more aggressively. It will help them to improve their skills and experience in the game. Once you get an initial knock on an enemy, don't hesitate to rush on them. As when a player from a squad gets knocked, the whole team gets into pressure and panics. It is the best time to rush on them and get more kills for yourself.

#2 Playing with permanent squad

To maintain a good K/D in Season 13, players should avoid playing with random squads. There are more chances of random players not landing with you at the same place.You can get killed much more easily without team support in the game. For this, always try to play with your regular squad, as in this case, you know all the strengths and weaknesses of your players. It helps in better coordination in PUBG Mobile and offers you more kills.

#3 Good data connection and device

The third most important thing to increase K/D in Season 13 of PUBG Mobile is having a good device and data connection. A good device helps you to get better Frame Rates, which comes very handy in close combat situations. For instance, if your device lags a lot, and when you confront an enemy, you will have a lesser chance of killing him. The same goes for the data connection as a stable data connection will provide you less ping. It will help your device to lag a lot lesser, and more of your shots will get registered quickly.

